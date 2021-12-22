Zobrio Partners with QDS to Launch New ERP Suite for Massachusetts, Connecticut, & Rhode Island Municipalities
QDS & Zobrio are partnering to offer municipalities a completely integrated ERP system. The partnership falls under the newly formed Zapiq Group.
The creation of Zapiq Group eliminates the headache of disparate systems and double entry to create a holistic system that has been tailor-made for municipalities.”PEMBROKE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZOBRIO, owner of DNWindows (a former DataNational solution) announces the strategic partnership with Quality Data Service (QDS) to launch Zapiq Group, a contractual partnership of municipal software and service providers that integrate together as one ERP suite designed specifically for municipalities.
— Rob Raymond
Zapiq Group merges the bank reconciliation and cash management solution from Zobrio with the property tax billing and collections online payment portal from QDS, to provide a seamless accounting, billing, banking, and cash management workflow for municipalities.
Executive Vice President Robert Raymond said, “The creation of Zapiq Group eliminates the headache of disparate systems and double entry to create a holistic system that has been tailor-made for municipalities. Zapiq Group will improve processes for our Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island municipal clients by adding much-needed billing and tax collection functionality to our deliverables.”
Leonello DiNicola, Chief Financial Officer, said, “Zapiq Group makes sense. Now municipalities can connect with their taxpayers with the best public-facing payment portal and allow data to flow through our new API technology to facilitate automated bank reconciliation and General
Ledger updates.”
Zapiq Group will debut at the Massachusetts Municipal Association Trade Show January 21st - 22nd.
About Zobrio:
Founded in 1987, Zobrio is a software, services and IT management company with 30+ years in the government and nonprofit sectors. Zobrio specializes in fund accounting, bank reconciliation and budgeting software, as well as the required software, consulting, training and implementation services needed by clients. www.zobrio.com
About QDS:
Quality Data Service, Inc. is a privately-owned, leading-edge software development company that has been providing application software systems and services to municipalities since April 1981. QDS has over 40 years of experience in developing solutions exclusively for the public sector marketplace. www.QDS.com
For more information and updates on the release of Zapiq Group, visit zapiqgroup.com or contact:
Daniel DeTuccio • 860.810.5403 • ddetuccio@qds.biz
Rob Raymond • 781.718.1881 • rob.raymond@zobrio.com
Daniel DeTuccio
Quality Data Service, Inc. (QDS)
+1 877-357-8120
ddetuccio@qds.biz