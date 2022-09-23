Submit Release
Lost Hikers Guided from Cotton Mountain

CONTACT:
Lt. Bradley R. Morse
603-744-5470
603-271-3361
September 23, 2022

Holderness, NH – On Wednesday, September 21, at 7:40 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of two lost hikers near Cotton Mountain in Holderness. The hikers had called 911 for assistance.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded. The lost hikers were identified as two 17-year-old males from Brooklyn, NY. They had decided to hike the Cotton Mountain Trail in Holderness. After reaching the top, they become disorientated and were unsure how to return to the base. Due to limited visibility, dense cloud cover, and wet conditions it was determined to have them stay in place and await rescuers. A Conservation Officer was able to quickly locate them and escort them back down to the trailhead parking area.

Conservation Officers would like to remind everyone to plan for a safe hike and for variable weather conditions. Give plenty of time and bring dedicated equipment, food, and water even on short hikes. For more information, visit http://www.hikesafe.com.

Lost Hikers Guided from Cotton Mountain

