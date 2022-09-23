India Artificial Intelligence Market 2021-26, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

India Artificial Intelligence Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Artificial Intelligence Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the india artificial intelligence market is expected to exhibit robust growth during 2021-2026

Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to a technological solution concerned with building smart machines capable of performing tasks, which require human intelligence, speech recognition, translation, and decision-making based on past experiences. It offers automation, minimizes errors, manages repetitive tasks, processes large amounts of data, and provides meaningful insights.

Covid-19 Scenario: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

AI is employed in the automotive industry for manufacturing different vehicle components. This, along with the escalating demand for autonomous, hybrid, and electric vehicles (H/EVs) due to the growing concerns about carbon emissions, represents one of the major factors bolstering the market growth in India. In addition, the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions for analyzing large amounts of data, improving overall operational efficiency, and enhancing the user experience in organizations, coupled with significant growth in information technology (IT), are contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, rapid digitization, expanding purchasing power of individuals, busy lifestyles, and the growing penetration of smartphones with high-speed internet connectivity is driving the demand for online applications. This, in confluence with the thriving e-commerce industry, is creating a positive outlook for the market in the country.

India Artificial Intelligence Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, offering, technology, system, end-use industry.

Breakup by Type:

Narrow/Weak Artificial Intelligence

General/Strong Artificial Intelligence

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Technology:

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Context-Aware Computing

Computer Vision

Others

Breakup by System:

Intelligence Systems

Decision Support Processing

Hybrid Systems

Fuzzy Systems

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Automotive

Agriculture

Retail

Security

Human Resources

Marketing

Financial Services

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

