India Artificial Intelligence Market 2021-26, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Artificial Intelligence Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the india artificial intelligence market is expected to exhibit robust growth during 2021-2026
Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to a technological solution concerned with building smart machines capable of performing tasks, which require human intelligence, speech recognition, translation, and decision-making based on past experiences. It offers automation, minimizes errors, manages repetitive tasks, processes large amounts of data, and provides meaningful insights.
Market Trends and Drivers:
AI is employed in the automotive industry for manufacturing different vehicle components. This, along with the escalating demand for autonomous, hybrid, and electric vehicles (H/EVs) due to the growing concerns about carbon emissions, represents one of the major factors bolstering the market growth in India. In addition, the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions for analyzing large amounts of data, improving overall operational efficiency, and enhancing the user experience in organizations, coupled with significant growth in information technology (IT), are contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, rapid digitization, expanding purchasing power of individuals, busy lifestyles, and the growing penetration of smartphones with high-speed internet connectivity is driving the demand for online applications. This, in confluence with the thriving e-commerce industry, is creating a positive outlook for the market in the country.
India Artificial Intelligence Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, offering, technology, system, end-use industry.
Breakup by Type:
Narrow/Weak Artificial Intelligence
General/Strong Artificial Intelligence
Breakup by Offering:
Hardware
Software
Services
Breakup by Technology:
Machine Learning
Natural Language Processing
Context-Aware Computing
Computer Vision
Others
Breakup by System:
Intelligence Systems
Decision Support Processing
Hybrid Systems
Fuzzy Systems
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Automotive
Agriculture
Retail
Security
Human Resources
Marketing
Financial Services
Transportation and Logistics
Others
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
