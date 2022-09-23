Governor Carney, Keep Delaware Beautiful, Delaware Department of Transportation Launch Litter Free School Zone Program

CAMDEN WYOMING, Del. – Governor Carney on Thursday launched a new program encouraging students to keep their communities litter free. The program – “Litter Free School Zones” – was launched in coordination with Keep Delaware Beautiful and the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT). This was launched in coordination with the “Keep DE Litter Free” initiative.

The Litter Free School Zone program is designed to encourage students to keep their school grounds litter-free and to raise public awareness regarding litter. Every school in the state is encouraged to join the movement to keep Delaware litter free.

“The Litter Free School Zone program asks children to ‘think globally and act locally,’ something that stuck with me from when I was younger,” said Governor Carney. “We know that children are the conduit to change and that we can help create positive lasting habits in our youth that will carry over past their time at school and into their communities. Picking up litter makes an immediate and noticeable difference. It connects us to each other and makes us feel part of something bigger.”

“Children play an important role in Keeping DE Litter Free. This program will continue to instill pride in our schools. As stewards of their school campuses, our students’ commitment to be litter free spills over to the community and neighborhoods,” said Dr. Christine Alois, Superintendent of the Caesar Rodney School District.

In order to become a Litter Free School Zone, each school is asked to conduct two litter clean ups as a campus. Students are also asked to track the types of litter collected to help determine future messaging about litter. At the culmination of the two campus wide litter clean ups DelDOT will provide a post and sign designating the school as a Litter Free School Zone. Students, clubs, and classes can participate in the Litter Free School Zone program.

“Keeping schools litter-free is an easy and fun way for students to work together, learning valuable community leadership and responsibility skills while gaining a respect for the environment and the world around them,” said Michael Parkowski, Chairman of the Board of Keep DE Beautiful.

Schools can sign up for the program on Keep Delaware Beautiful’s website.

Visit the Governor’s website to view the Litter Free School Zones event.

