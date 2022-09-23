India Organ Preservation Market Expanding at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2022-2027

India Organ Preservation Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Organ Preservation Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the india organ preservation market reached a value of US$ 11.7 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 18.5 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.7% during 2022-2027.

Organ preservation is the procedure of conserving the viability of healthy organs accumulated from the body of a donor to implant them into the body of a receiver. This process is conducted through various methods, including UW solution, perfadex, and custodiol HTK. Organ preservation involves storing, removing, and transporting the organ in static cold storage (SCS) to prevent harmful metabolites from attacking healthy tissues, thereby enhancing the ability to restore normal functionality post-transplantation. This process also employs several other techniques, such as normothermic machine perfusion (NMP) and hypothermic machine perfusion, to maintain the oxygen and temperature levels. As a result, organ preservation finds widespread applications in hospitals, clinics, medical centers, organ banks, etc., across India.

Covid-19 Scenario: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating prevalence of chronic diseases, including obesity, gastrointestinal ailments, and cardiovascular diseases across the country, is among the primary factors fueling the India organ preservation market. Besides this, the expanding healthcare sector and the rising per capita expenditures on medical services are further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the elevating number of individuals volunteering to donate organs for research and transplant purposes is also catalyzing the market across India. Moreover, the launch of favorable policies by government bodies for reimbursements for organ donations is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the increasing number of medical professionals and the lowering costs of transplantations are expected to bolster the India organ preservation market in the coming years.

India Organ Preservation Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, preservation solution, organ donation type, technique, organ type, end-user.

Breakup by Preservation Solution:

UW Solution

Custodiol HTK

Perfadex

Others

Breakup by Organ Donation Type:

Living Organ Donation

Deceased Organ Donation

Breakup by Technique:

Static Cold Storage Technique

Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

Normothermic Machine Perfusion

Others

Breakup by Organ Type:

Kidney

Liver

Lung

Heart

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Organ Banks

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

