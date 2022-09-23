DIGITAL AGENCY ATOMIC GLUE LAUNCHES A NEW PROJECT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM
The Atomic Management System is aimed at solving marketing workflow pain points
Website maintenance, which extends past the project completion date, didn't have anywhere to go. We needed a system to manage the client's ongoing needs.”UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the Atomic Management System's (AMS) certification programs, project managers and marketing professionals learn how to champion ongoing workflows for content and creative projects.
Not all project management systems are created equal. Founder Disa McAlister, BPA, MNLM–with over 25 years of experience leading projects and teams–learned this challenging truth when adapting standard pm systems to fit aspects of projects that continued well after the overall completion date.
"Agile and Scrum project management systems work great for creating a website from start to finish. But website maintenance, which extends past the project completion date, didn't have anywhere to go. We needed a system to manage the client's ongoing needs," Disa said of her experience.
Frequent pain points include managing multiple sprints for multiple teams, facilitating too many unproductive meetings, and loss of transparency and communication amongst the team. The AMS Project Management System offers a solution for marketing professionals who deal with content management, requests, and multiple people like creative, copywriting, website, and social media, to name a few.
Current project management systems are not designed for constant workflows, so marketing professionals can waste significant time creating and managing them. AMS uses a 7-step approach to guide professionals on how to adapt it to their personal and organizational needs. To celebrate the release, Atomic Glue is offering the Founder’s Club lifetime access to the AMS program, video calls, and support community for a one-time fee of $110.
Atomic Glue is a digital agency of nerdy experts. Bringing over 100 years of combined expertise, they help augment organizational growth by managing the little details for their clients to focus on long-term goals.
Contact Disa McAlister the Director of Operations at Atomic Glue for an interview on how the system is helping agencies improve their marketing management at disa@atomicglue.co. Learn more at: https://atomicglue.co/ams
