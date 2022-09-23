Submit Release
Presentation of Credentials, 23 September 2022

The following foreign Heads of Mission presented their credentials to President Halimah Yacob in separate ceremonies at the Istana today:

 

  1. The Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania 

    His Excellency Darius Gaidys

     

  2. The Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands

    Her Excellency Anna Désirée Adema

     

  3. The Ambassador of the Dominican Republic

His Excellency Robert Miky Takata Pimentel

 

Their bio summaries are attached.

 

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

23 SEPTEMBER 2022

 

HIS EXCELLENCY Darius Gaidys

AMBASSADOR TO SINGAPORE

REPUBLIC OF LITHUANIA

 

Ambassador Gaidys was appointed as the first resident Lithuanian Ambassador to Singapore on 11 July 2022. Prior to that, he was Ambassador-at-Large at the Information Technology Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania.

 

Ambassador Gaidys is a career diplomat with over 30 years of experience. His overseas assignments include New York (USA), London (UK), Sofia (Bulgaria), and his most recent appointment was Consul General in Los Angeles (USA).

 

He graduated with a LLM degree from Vilnius University School of Law and completed a Diplomat Training Programme at Stanford University (USA).

 

Ambassador Gaidys is married to Ms. Renata Gaidienė and they have two sons.

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

Lithuania_1

Photo Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

 

Lithuania_2

Photo Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

 

Lithuania3

Photo Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

 

Lithuania_4

Photo Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

 

Lithuania_5

Photo Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

 

Lithuania_6

Photo Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

 

Lithuania_7

Photo Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

  

HER EXCELLENCY ANNA DÉSIRÉE ADEMA

AMBASSADOR TO SINGAPORE

KINGDOM OF THE NETHERLANDS

 

Prior to her accreditation to Singapore, Ambassador Adema was Deputy Ambassador/Minister Plenipotentiary of the Netherlands in New Delhi (Republic of India).

 

Ambassador Adema’s overseas assignments include Shanghai (People’s Republic of China), Warsaw (Poland) and Madrid (Spain).

 

She studied Law at Leyden University and graduated in Dutch Public and International Law (1985).

 

Ambassador Adema is married and has two children.

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

Netherlands_1large

Photo Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

 

Netherlands_2large

Photo Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

 

Netherlands_3large

Photo Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

 

Netherlands_4large

Photo Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

 

Netherlands_5large

Photo Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

 

Netherlands_6large

Photo Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

 

Netherlands_7large

Photo Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

 

HIS EXCELLENCY ROBERT MIKY TAKATA PIMENTEL

AMBASSADOR TO SINGAPORE

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

 

Born on 7 February 1977 to a Japanese father and a Dominican mother, Ambassador Takata Pimentel is a career diplomat at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic.

 

Ambassador Takata Pimentel studied International Relations and Diplomacy – obtaining the highest honours (Summa Cum Laude) – as well as Law (Magna Cum Laude), at the Universidad Católica Santo Domingo (UCSD), Dominican Republic.

 

Ambassador Takata Pimentel graduated from the Training and Political Management Program of the Technological Institute of Santo Domingo (INTEC), Universidad Iberoamericana (UNIBE), and the United States Agency for Development (USAID) in the Dominican Republic.

 

In 2013, he obtained a Master's degree in Senior Public Management from the Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra (PUCMM) and L ’Ecole Nationale d’ Administration (L ’ENA) in Paris, France.

 

Ambassador Takata Pimentel is a teacher at the Higher Institute of Diplomatic and Consular Training (INESDyC) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic and the Latin American Faculty of Social Sciences (FLACSO).

 

He is also an opinion columnist for the newspaper El Caribe, with a wide collection of articles published on various issues of international events.

 

Ambassador Takata Pimentel’s professional career in the public sector began in March 2006 when he joined the State Ceremonial and Protocol Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic, becoming an Analyst of International Organizations of the Vice Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Foreign Policy Affairs that same year.

 

Ambassador Takata Pimentel oversaw international scholarships from the Vice Ministry for Cultural Affairs and in 2008 worked in the Office of the then Chancellor of the Republic, Eng. Carlos Morales Troncoso, as institutional liaison with the National Congress of the Dominican Republic.

 

In 2013, Ambassador Takata Pimentel joined the team in charge of the Dominican Republic’s accession to the Central American Integration System (SICA) and coordinating aspects related to regional cooperation in the Foreign Ministry.

 

Ambassador Takata Pimentel has further served as special advisor to the pro tempore presidency of the Dominican Republic in international organisations and fora such as SICA, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), the Association of Caribbean States (ACS-AEC), the Forum for East Asia-Latin America Cooperation (FEALAC) and the Ibero-American General Secretariat (SEGIB).

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

DR_1large

Photo Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

 

DR_2large

Photo Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

 

DR_3large

Photo Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

 

DR_4large

Photo Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

 

DR_5large

Photo Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

 

DR_6large

Photo Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

