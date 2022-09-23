FWC workshop in St. Lucie County encourages gopher tortoise conservation

Photos available

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is holding a regional workshop to present information on opportunities for local governments to help conserve gopher tortoises and other state-listed species in St. Lucie County.

The goal of this workshop is to encourage participation in gopher tortoise conservation at the local level by providing information that could assist participants with establishing local gopher tortoise protection policies. Additionally, the FWC will discuss how local policies can assist in conserving other state-listed species and will provide information on financial incentives available to local governments for habitat management.

The Sept. 29 workshop will be hosted by the City of Port St. Lucie at the Port St. Lucie City Hall. Representatives from local governments in nearby counties are encouraged to attend.

City of Port St. Lucie

Thursday, Sept. 29

9 a.m. – noon

City of Port St. Lucie City Hall

121 Southwest Port Saint Lucie Blvd. Building A

Port St. Lucie, FL 34984

“The purpose of this regional workshop is to encourage local governments to partner with us in conservation for gopher tortoises, a state-listed threatened species whose burrows provide shelter to hundreds of other native species, including Species of Greatest Conservation Need,” said Amanda Mills, local government coordinator for the FWC’s Wildlife Diversity Conservation Section.

The workshop is free, but registration is required as space is limited. Register for the workshop at EventBrite.com, by typing “gopher tortoise” in the “Looking for” search.

For more information, go to MyFWC.com/GopherTortoise to access the Gopher Tortoise Management Plan.