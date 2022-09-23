Submit Release
SandStar Partners with Nordic AI Solutions and Energypadel.se at Padel Expo 2022

This event gave us a good indication that the market is ready for a high-tech solution that makes shopping easier for end customers, while also increasing profitability for business owners”
— Andréas Persson
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlotte, NC – Customers recently got a glimpse of the dynamic partnership between SandStar AI Retail Technology, Nordic AI Solutions, and Energypadel.se, at the recent Padel Expo 2022 in Stockholm Sweden (September 16-18) for a showcase of innovative smart kiosk solutions that are powered by SandStar.

Padel Expo is the first padel fair in the world for one of the fastest growing sports, which is described as “the sport of the future”.

The fair is a meeting place for everyone who’s interested in and practice padel. Amateur players, distributors, manufacturers, clubs, and professional players all meet under one roof. The first edition of Padel Expo in Sweden brought together 153 exhibitors from around the world, including 33 from Spain, for the 3-day event.

“This event gave us a good indication that the market is ready for a high-tech solution that makes shopping easier for end customers, while also increasing profitability for business owners” commented Andréas Persson, CEO of energypadel.se. “This will open doors for us in many European countries. We see that the market is ready, and we intend to revolutionize the European market with profitable, safe, simple, and easily accessible unattended shopping.” Mr. Persson goes on to comment “As several customers mentioned during the expo, ‘Why would you have a standard vending machine when you can run smart Ai kiosks with a guaranteed inventory turnover that is so easy to use?”

The attendance at Padel EXPO 2022 marks the official launch of the partnership between SandStar and Nordic AI Solutions together with Energypadel.se and promises to build both brand awareness and expansion for all companies throughout Europe.

The 3-day event allowed customers and partners throughout Europe to see the ease of use for smart kiosks, and the multi product capabilities from beverages, food, snacks, padel rackets, and sports equipment. SandStar’s dynamic computer vision detects what is taken out of – or put back – into the kiosk and creates a shopping cart where the customer can quickly and easily confirm or correct their purchase.

To learn more about SandStar, visit https://en.sandstar.com/ or contact: info@sandstar.com
For more information about Nordic AI Solutions and Energypadel.se, visit www.energypadel.se or contact info@energypadel.we

Vanessa Curry
SandStar AI Retail Technology
+1 704-931-8030
email us here

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

