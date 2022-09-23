Cobblestone 8.1 released with New Dashboard and 360+ updates

BALDWIN PLACE, NY, US, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transient Path announces the release of Cobblestone 8.1 Casino Management System with a new dashboard interface utilizing the latest browser technologies to increase speed and ease of use as well as over 360 new features and updates.

The new dashboard provides a selection tile describing what each module is used for. Only modules that the user has rights to are displayed. This also allows new modules to easily be added and rights given only to those who are authorized to use them.

Many of the existing and also new modules have been created or updated to enhance every facet of Cobblestones Casino Management System. Here are just a few examples:

•Enhanced Count Room Management

Email Reporting

SMS Alerts

•Updated Electronic Plaques

In-Tray

In-Table

•Plaque Management Console

Poker

Table Games

•Table Bank Workflow and Management

Manage Open Banks

Generate Count Sheets

Shift Change Management

•In-Table LED Puck Technology

•Extended Safe Deposit Management

•Administration Setup and Configuration options

•Jackpot Workflow Controls

Surveillance

Headcount Management

•Plaque Management Console

Poker

Table Games

•Progressive Jackpot

In-Table Touchscreen

RFID Dropbox Control

•Progressive Jackpot

In-Table Touchscreen

RFID Dropbox Control

Customizable Jackpot Displays

•Live Hand Tracking and Reporting

•Optimized Gift Card integrations

and much more…

Transient Path, LLC designs, develops, and supports desktop and point of activity mobile solutions for guest, patron, and employee services. The Cobblestone Casino Management solution is the first completely mobile, browser based, RFID enabled poker and table game management solution. It is the only system that takes the dealer out of player tracking and allows them to get back to dealing. We “Let the players play and the dealers deal.”

For more information, please contact sales@transientpath.com.