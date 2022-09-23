Champ Medici, Bored Ape by Cordell Broadus, partners with top Web3 and Crypto companies for F1 Singapore
Champ Medici, Bored Ape by Cordell Broadus, partners with top Web3 and Crypto companies for F1 Singapore to bring more audiences and brands into the space
The Champ Medici Lounge brings together the best of crypto, NFT, and Web3 to explore how we can all innovate and collaborate. it will spark crucial conversations to achieve all our collective goals”SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 23 September 2022 - Champ Medici, a Bored Ape by top crypto entrepreneur and investor Cordell Broadus (Snoop Dogg’s son), announced today the partners for the much-anticipated Singapore launch of The Champ Medici Lounge, a Web3-focused event during the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix weekend.
With the goal to bring more audiences and brands into the Web3 space, the partners of the event include top Web3 and crypto companies.
Here is the lineup of partner organizations for The Champ Medici Lounge in Singapore:
NewStyle Media Group (NSMG): NSMG is an all-in-one IP invention entity that covers music, movies, and TV and has businesses in mobile gaming, web3 content production, and merchandise. NSMG is a Co-Host as well as the presenting sponsor for The Last Generation Immersive Experience, where key artworks inspired by China’s top Chinese drama The Untamed will be showcased.
Bixin Ventures: Venture capital firm Bixin Ventures is a presenting sponsor for Champ Medici & Family VIP Lounge, an exclusive party to kick off F1 Singapore attended by the movers and shakers of Web3 and celebrities, including Champ Medici, the Snoop Geek Squad, Russell Simmons, O’Neal McKnight, and more. Bixin Ventures is also a Co-Host of The Champ Medici Lounge.
BCA Gallery: This world’s first international gallery focused on NFT art is a Co-Host and presenting sponsor for Champ Medici x Dr Bombay NFT Gallery where Cordell Broadus (Champ Medici) and Snoop Dogg (Dr Bombay) will feature their non-fungible token (NFT) art collection for the first time ever.
In addition, the sponsors of The Champ Medici Lounge include OKX, the cryptocurrency and derivatives exchange platform, Clay Nation, a clay animation project founded on the Cardano blockchain, Vera, NFT decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol, Bytecity, a software development company, Mate Mate, a natural energy drink brand, Tezos, a self-amending blockchain network, Hello Crypto, a platform to help people understand crypto, and Theirsverse, a brand that aims to connect Web2 and Web3.
“The Champ Medici Lounge brings together the best of crypto, NFT, and Web3 to explore how we can all innovate and collaborate. I’m sure that the 5-day event will spark crucial conversations to achieve all our collective goals,” said Broadus.
Following the success of The Champ Medici Lounge at Coachella Weekend 1 and most recently at the mega club Marquee to kick off the NFT NYC week, The Champ Medici Lounge will also have these activations from September 28 to October 2:
Welcome To The Block (WTTB) dinner - A private VIP dinner party on September 28, hosted by Golden Equator Group, to welcome Cordell Broadus, Snoop’s Geek Squad, and hip-hop mogul and icon Russell Simmons. It will host tech entrepreneurs and investors in Web 2 and Web3 as well as international and local celebrities in Singapore.
Champ Medici Sushi Pop-up - An invite-only event where Cordell Broadus will host 68 investors and movers and shakers in one of Singapore’s trendiest sushi hand roll restaurants.
Welcome To The Block Web3 Panel and WTTB Fund Announcement - Champ Medici will also be announcing a partnership with one of Singapore’s top Venture Capital, Golden Equator Group to establish the Welcome To The Block Fund, a Web3 investment fund. To mark the partnership, there will be panel discussions where Web3 thought leaders will discuss Web3 for the next decade and how artists/creatives can build their brand in the Web3 space on September 30.
Champ Medici: Recharge - The public can visit and take a selfie with the life-size Champ Medici inflatable installation at Somerset Belt from September 23 to October 31. This 40-foot art piece aims to show the world that Champ Medici and its communities are in a constant recharging process. This traveling piece features 2 communities that Champ is invested in. Singapore serves as the first stop of the Champ Medici: Recharge Tour.
“There has been a lot of buzz in the crypto space and a lot of growth over the last few months. We’re thrilled for the continued support from our partners, the top Web3 and crypto companies, to celebrate and to unlock the full potential of the industry,” said Althea Lim, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Gushcloud International.
Developed by Yuga Labs, Champ Medici is part of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) which is a collection of 10,000 unique NFTs based on the Ethereum blockchain. At its peak, the entry price for a Bored Ape reached US$400,000, making it the most popular and successful NFT project yet. BAYC remains a lucrative collection and investment that in September 2022, one Bored Ape NFT was sold for US$1.17 million. Moreover, the popularity and exclusivity of the BAYC have attracted an increasing number of celebrity collectors such as Eminem, Madonna, Stephen Curry, and Snoop Dogg.
For more information on the events, visit https://www.welcometotheblock.io/events.
