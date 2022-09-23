Snoop Dogg (Dr. Bombay), Cordell Broadus (Champ Medici) Present their NFT Art Collection for the First Time in Singapore
Through our gallery, the public will learn more about what we do in Web3, and hopefully, how the world will be in a better and fairer place for the next generation of creators.”SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 23 September 2022 - Fans of Hip Hop icon Snoop Dogg and NFT enthusiasts will be treated to a rare opportunity during the F1 weekend as the Hip Hop icon and his son, Cordell Broadus present their extensive non-fungible token (NFT) art collection together. This is the first time that the father-and-son duo who have been making waves in the Web3 space will showcase their collection to the world. This NFT Gallery tour will kick off in Singapore on 30th September and will end on 2nd October, to coincide with Asia’s premier crypto conference TOKEN2049 and the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2022.
— Cordell Broadus
The Champ Medici x Dr. Bombay NFT Gallery, presented by BCA Gallery and OKX NFT, will be open for three days at The Mandala Club Singapore, Level 1. There will be an exclusive tour for VIP guests and media on September 30, followed by a public exhibition on October 1-2, from 11AM to 9PM.
Snoop Dogg and Cordell Broadus are both the owners behind NFT Bored Ape avatars named Dr. Bombay and Champ Medici, respectively; and are also investors in Yuga Labs that created the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). BAYC is the most successful collection of 10,000 unique NFTs based on the Ethereum blockchain. At its peak, the entry price for a Bored Ape reached US$400,000, making it the most popular and successful NFT project yet. BAYC remains a lucrative collection and investment that in September 2022, one Bored Ape NFT was sold for US$1.17 million. Some notable Bored Ape celebrity owners are Eminem, Madonna, and Stephen Curry.
Aside from their BAYC art piece collection, gallery visitors will also see rare collections of other minted NFTs such as CryptoPunks, World of Women, Azuki, Moonbirds, Doggies, Theirsverse, Clay Nation, as well as BCA Labs’ decentralized curation utility--P01NT.
“I’m excited to share what my father and myself have been collecting in the Web3 all these years. It’s been great expanding our art pieces from oil paintings to photographs and now in the format of NFT art. We want to support these creators as much as we can. Through our gallery, the public will learn more about what we do in Web3, what excites us, why we continue to invest in it so much, and hopefully, how the world will be in a better and fairer place for the next generation of creators,” said Cordell Broadus.
“These rare collections from Snoop Dogg and Cordell Broadus impressed me for being so precious as well as displaying their distinctive style. It is an honor to exhibit their art pieces with a timeline highlighting significant events in the Web3 world and to present the next-generation NFT Gallery. Champ Medici and his team strike me as ardent advocates of the power of women, which is another major theme of this exhibition, with a number of outstanding NFT collections to be displayed in our Gallery,” said Sun Bohan, co-founder of BCA Gallery.
Expected guests throughout the exhibition include the newly formed Snoop Geek Squad; hip hop mogul Russell Simmons, top NFT personality Irene Zhao, and more. The NFT gallery is specially supported by Zonff Partners (a venture capital firm that invests in seed to late-stage technology companies) and co-produced with Cordell’s business partner, Gushcloud International (a Singaporean headquartered digital talent and media company). It is hosted by BCA Gallery, the world's first international gallery focused on NFT art, in partnership with OKX NFT Marketplace.
“We are excited to be part of this once in a lifetime opportunity. It will be exciting for anyone interested in art to see up close and personal the collections of such legends like Snoop Dogg and Cordell Broadus. Web3 is really the future of the internet so we encourage everyone to visit the gallery, so they can get immersed in a space filled with art and be more familiar with the world of NFTs,” said Joanne Liew, Head of Content and Studios for Gushcloud.
For more information, visit https://www.welcometotheblock.io/
