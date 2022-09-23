Submit Release
Cinematic Grace, "Cola" Music Video

Riley Nottingham stars in the COLA music video

"Cola" featuring singer Ema Jay

"Cola" starring Riley Nottingham and Courtney Crisfield

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cinematic Grace, the "Cola" Music Video.

To accompany Pop Preservation Society’s recent release of the edgy soul song, ‘Cola’ by SATURDAY'S CHILD, the band decided to work on an extraordinary piece of short film for their new music video using some of Australia’s top upcoming talent for cast and crew.

The footage was shot at one of Melbourne’s most captivating bars called Manchuria. The venue was the perfect setting for the ten-hour filming session in late June this year. “The allure for me was the potential for a music video set sometime in the 1960s,” said Victor Stranges from SATURDAY'S CHILD.

“Film noir was a popular genre typically associated with black and white movies in the 1940s and 1950s. We wanted to have a similar feel but presented in glorious color, “ said Stranges.

The filming project was the brainchild of SATURDAY'S CHILD who enlisted upcoming producer/director, Daniel Woods. Woods was responsible for the recent Lipstereo music video, ‘Stop’ which recently aired on ABCTV’s Rage music program four weeks in a row.

For ‘Cola’, Woods brought along a cast and crew of over twenty people which was a modest shot in the arm for the local film industry trying to reassert itself in the aftermath of COVID inactivity. The music video was shot in high definition 4K and is a staggering piece of work.

Realizing what they may be sitting on, SATURDAY'S CHILD hired additional local videographers to take behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the cast and crew, which will be aired in a documentary format on YouTube and social media in the coming weeks.

The highly stylized and spellbinding music video stars Australian actor Riley Nottingham who appeared in Toybox (Seven Network Australia), Metro Sexual (Nine Network Australia and OUTtv), and the science fiction romance film, Dimensions.
Nottingham has also appeared on The Weekly with Charlie Pickering, Tomorrow Tonight, and The Gods of Wheat Street. Starring opposite Nottingham is Courtney Crisfield, who has worked in various Australian theatre productions, ABC and Paramount+ TV productions and at Universal Studios Japan.

Pop Preservation Society has recently entered the pop mainstream with ‘Cola’ by SATURDAY'S CHILD being the number one most streamed and number one most downloaded song last week on the Australian Play MPE charts. It also had the number two streaming spot with Lipstereo’s ‘Stop’ which is also gaining international interest.

Cinematic Grace, "COLA" Music Video

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


