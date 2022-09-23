Internet Advertising Market is Projected To Reach USD 1,503.20 billion by 2027 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Internet Advertising Market is expected to garner a share of US$ 1,503.20 billion by 2027. The market stood at US$ 345.33 billion in 2020 and is expected to record a tremendous Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.7% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2027.
Major key players profiled in the report include Google LLC, Baidu, Inc., Facebook, Inc., Twitter Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Verizon Communication Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Group Holdings Limited, Hulu LLC, and Other Prominent Players.
The global internet advertising market is expected to expand due to the growing deployment of smartphones, the rising emergence of high-speed internet, such as trending 5G, together with the rising proliferation of social media. As of June 2022, nearly 70 countries are leveraging the 5G network. Additionally, companies are pouring high investments in digital platforms due to the extensively large user base on social media platforms, which are expected to accelerate the growth of the global internet advertising market.
Video Format Gaining Significant Traction
The concept of video marketing is gaining a potential boost as new formats are being introduced. Traditional television advertising is witnessing a sharp fall-off as companies are fast migrating to digital video advertising. The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) reports that nearly two-thirds of the overall advertising expenditure for video adverts is spent on mobile and desktop advertising. Additionally, Videology, a widely renowned video advertising platform, reports that approximately 46% of all digital video commercials viewed in the first quarter of 2018 were 15 seconds long or less. Additionally, the popularity of cross-screen components is spanning as they were used in 98% of digital video ad campaigns in the United States during the first quarter of 2018.
Additionally, according to FreeWheel, a division of Comcast that provides comprehensive ad platforms, views of video ads in the fourth quarter of 2018 were split between Entertainment and Media at 19% and 15%, respectively. Companies can work on the opportunistic advertising platform of entertainment and media.
The rise of the AdTech industry
The Adtech sector is forecasted to bloom during the study period as business marketing strategies have undergone a revolution since the advent of the media. Adtech refers to the digital methodology used in marketing to connect with and engage with customers. The advent of adtech has transformed the advertising sector, enabling users to deliver, regulate, and target online adverts. Additionally, the rise of e-commerce platforms and increasing traffic to websites advertising technology industry will contribute to the growth of the market. Recognizing the potential of the new digital era, companies are seizing the splendid growth opportunity to promote their products and services. As of February 2022, Amazon surpassed Youtube by registering an ad revenue of US$ 31 billion.
At first, cookies and other unique identifiers were used to deliver personalized adverts. There was extensive monitoring of people's online behavior with the constant collection of data and other personal information. These ad-tech sectors have been investigating ways to offer customers the most frictionless experience without violating their privacy over time.
The number of people using mobile internet has dramatically increased over the past few years, which presents a lucrative possibility for a business. The ad-tech sectors are working hard to keep their technology relevant for a very long time through constant invention, development, and adaptation. Additionally, this has created the potential for online advertising.
COVID-19 Impact on Global Internet Advertising Market
Revenue growth in the ad tech sector has been significantly affected by a halt in travel activities for a prolonged time. Large-scale sporting events like the IPL, the World Cup, and other entertainment events bring in a lot of money to the advertising sector. The impact of the epidemic caused this significant revenue stream to be reduced by half. Although the epidemic increased online users and unfurled opportunities for AdTech companies to capitalize, the consumer demand substantially lowered due to hard-hit travel, tourist, and leisure activities. According to weforum.org, advertising spending fell by 9% on average in Europe. Meanwhile, Germany and France recorded a sharp fall of 7% and 12%, in 2020.
While almost every sector recorded a sudden fall-off in the growth graph, the internet advertising market is no stranger to disruption. However, the sudden hike in the internet user base helped the industry prevail against economic decline and is expected to grow even further in the coming years.
Growing Competition in the Digitalization Domains
Digital technologies have the potential to boost output, provide employment, and ultimately elevate living standards. Recognizing the potential of digital platforms, companies are pouring high investments into digital advertisements. Customers can also have access to brand-new, cutting-edge products while saving money. The platform needs a healthy competitive climate that promotes and disseminates innovation and enables people to profit from technology improvements; nevertheless, for digitalization to be beneficial to both enterprises and citizens.
Targeting the Correct Audience
Through audience building, identity graphs, intent data, and other strategies, third-party data offers marketers precise profiling and clear analysis of the companies thriving in the market. It helps advertisers empower brands with incredibly precise targeting and insights into aspirations who are ready to buy. However, the move to work from home and other factors complicated the process for advertisers to reach the right audience at the right time.
The Rise in Ad Blockers Challenged the Internet Advertising
The range of ad blockers increased as users started opting for that option to avoid unenviable advertisements and save their personal information from getting listed in the marketing databases.
Adobe reports that ad-blocking software recorded a significant rise from just $21 million in 2010 to around $181 million in 2020. Moreover, various smartphone manufacturers started providing the ad-blocking option. For instance, Apple made headlines the as the firm announced that its new smartphones will allow ad blockers. Therefore, it kindled the never-ending war between advertisers and users.
Increasing Demand for E-Mail and Content Marketing
The focus of numerous advertising agencies and businesses is on indirect advertising strategies like content marketing and e-mail marketing. These companies create movies, infographics, blogs, and other sorts of content about their market or product. The oldest form of web advertising, email marketing is also one of the most affordable techniques and is most prevalent among organizations. Around 92% of internet users possess email, and nearly 60% of internet users access their emails daily, which presents attractive prospects for brand promotion.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Internet Advertising Market based on the following segmentations:
Segmentation Overview of the Global Internet Advertising Market
• By Platform
o Mobile
o Desktop and Laptop
• By Advertising Model
o CPM (Cost Per Mile/ Cost Per Thousand)
o Performance
o Hybrid
• By Ad Format
o Search
o Banner
o Video
o Others (Classifieds, Lead Generation, Audio)
• By Enterprise
o Size Large Enterprise
o Small Enterprise
o Medium-Sized Enterprise
• By Ad- Type
o Display Advertisement
o Mobile Advertisement
o Search Engine Advertisement
o Social Media Advertisement
o Hybrid Advertisement
o Other Advertisements
• By Industry Verticals
o Automotive
o Healthcare
o Media and Entertainment
o BFSI
o Education
o Retail and Consumer Goods
o Transport and Tourism
o IT and Telecom
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Poland
Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia & New Zealand
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of APAC
o Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
o South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
About Astute Analytica
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
