Daseke Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

ADDISON, Texas, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. DSKE ("Daseke" or the "Company"), the premier North American transportation solutions specialist dedicated to servicing challenging industrial end-markets, announced today that it had accepted the resignation of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") Jason Bates, effective September 19, 2022. Mr. Bates stepped down at this time as a result of familial obligations that necessitated a move away from the Dallas-Ft. Worth metro area, where Daseke, Inc. is headquartered. Mr. Bates's resignation is not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the Company, including any matters relating to the Company's accounting practices or financial reporting.

About Daseke, Inc.

Daseke, Inc. is the premier North American transportation solutions specialist dedicated to servicing challenging industrial end-markets. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to a diversified portfolio of many of North America's most respected industrial shippers. For more information, please visit www.daseke.com.

