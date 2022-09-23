Singapore’s Golden Equator Group Partners With Cordell Broadus (Champ Medici) to Establish Web3 Fund
The fund aims to raise US$40-50 million and will be offered only to Accredited Investors.
— Cordell Broadus
• Cordell Broadus is the son of prominent American celebrity and Web3 investor Snoop Dogg
• Key investment areas in CeFi, DeFi and Infrastructure, and innovations that drive mainstream adoption
Golden Equator Group, a Singapore investment holding group, today announced that it has partnered with Cordell Broadus – a leading investor and thought leader in the Web3 space, also known for his Bored Ape NFT Champ Medici – to set up a Web3 fund. The partnership cements their shared vision that Web3 is a mega trend and a foundation for future innovations.
Named Welcome To The Block (“WTTB”), the Fund targets to raise US$40-50 million to invest in early-stage, innovative and unique businesses in the blockchain and Web3 space that are scalable, financially viable, and have high growth potential under strong founding teams. The key investment areas will be Centralised Finance (CeFi), Decentralised Finance (DeFi), and Web3 Infrastructure.
Through this fund and its businesses, Golden Equator (“The Group”) hopes to establish mainstream adoption of blockchain technology and distributed systems as well as elevate understanding of sound tokenomics and benefits of fractionalisation; this includes investing in innovations that reinforce mainstream adoption e.g., NFTs in media and entertainment sectors across music, film, gaming and sports. The Group also hopes to create learning opportunities to drive understanding of Web3 concepts through its businesses including its personal finance education platform The Simple Sum, its NextGen and Entrepreneurship learning programmes and its business community app Swish.
Shirley Crystal Chua, Founder and Group CEO of Golden Equator, said, “We have been leveraging our businesses to build enabling ecosystems in the areas of entrepreneurship, tech and innovation and family office, and now we’re doing so with Web3. The new technologies and innovations based on Web3 have the potential to offer society a financial world which is more inclusive, equitable and accountable – increasing efficiency, liquidity and more importantly, better support young people. As a young Web3 entrepreneur, Cordell is a partner who embodies the opportunity Web3 can offer and relates to the people we wish to empower, inspire, and educate to help elevate understanding and adoption of Web3 applications.”
Shirley is known in the industry as a future-focused leader, who is committed to developing solutions for the future while focusing on grooming the next generation of leaders. She has successfully co-founded each business and fund under Golden Equator, a holding group that comprises businesses in the areas of Capital, Community, Technology and Learning. The Group’s businesses include a multi-family office, venture and private capital funds, a shared workspace, a personal finance platform, a learning and development business, and a business community app. Through the Group, Shirley builds an innovation ecosystem that brings different communities together to amplify opportunities for businesses.
The Fund and the Web3 Ecosystem
The WTTB Fund will invest in three ways:
1. Venture-style equity investments into Web3 businesses
2. Investing in pre-listing tokens of Web3 projects
3. Investing in listed tokens with high liquidity
With Shirley and Cordell as Co-Founding Partners, the Fund will also tap into the networks and expertise of prominent figures and thought leaders in the Web3 space including Shiv Jain, Amador Nazarov, Russell Simmons and Snoop Dogg, who is Cordell’s father. Known in the NFT world for his pseudonym Cozomo, Snoop Dogg is also recognised for being a pioneer in the Web3 space and the traditional finance space for his early-stake investments in tech companies such as Robinhood, Reddit and Klarna.
Cordell Broadus, the owner of Bored Ape NFT Champ Medici, said, “I am excited to partner with Golden Equator in empowering and expanding the Web3 community in Asia while building a connection bridge to the community back in the West. Singapore is central to facilitating Web3 growth in this region, and with the fund, we will be able to amplify the growth of founders in this space to push forward our combined future in Web3.”
The Fund will only be offered to a select group of Accredited Investors who bring value to the ecosystem and with interest in the Media & Entertainment sector.
Web3 Activities organised by Golden Equator
To mark the partnership, Golden Equator organised a range of activities involving Cordell when he is in Los Angeles and when he visits Singapore next week:
• On 15 September: An event for the Web3 community in Asia, featuring presentation and discussions on Asia as the centre of the Web3 universe and Decentralised Finance, along with a fireside chat with Cordell who dialled in from Los Angeles.
• On 28 September: Golden Equator will be hosting a private VIP party to welcome Cordell Broadus, Snoop Dogg’s Geek Squad, along with top tech entrepreneurs and investors in Web 2 and Web3 as well as international and local celebrities in Singapore during the F1 weekend.
• On 30 September: Cordell will be making an appearance in SPECTRUM, a shared workspace owned by Golden Equator, along with other Web3 thought leaders for panel discussions and presentations on the Future of Web3 and how artists/creatives can leverage Web3 in their brand-building.
Shirley Crystal Chua (Left) hosting a fireside chat on 15 Sept with Cordell Broadus (on screen waving to the audience) who dialled in from Los Angeles.
The partnership between Golden Equator and Cordell Broadus was facilitated by Gushcloud International, a global tech-driven digital talent and media company. Althea Lim, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Gushcloud International, will also join the bench of leaders that will be part of the fund ecosystem.
Althea Lim, said, “We are excited to be part of the launch of Welcome to the Block. The combined expertise of Golden Equator and Cordell Broadus is key to ensure that the Fund raises the money needed to invest in worthwhile businesses in the blockchain and Web3 spaces. Gushcloud is all about supporting talents to grow and have sustainable careers. In a lot of ways, this Fund aims to do the same but to businesses—that is to help them grow, scale up, and make a mark in Web3.”
The Fund brings together experienced finance professionals coupled with Web3 crypto natives, leveraging Golden Equator’s financial discipline and experience as an asset manager and Cordell’s deep industry connections to obtain first access to deals in the Web3 space, along with Gushcloud’s extensive global network.
The Fund will be managed under Golden Equator Capital Pte Ltd (“GEC”), which holds a Capital Markets Services Licence for the regulated activity of Fund Management issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS”). As a licensed entity, GEC is required to comply with all applicable MAS regulations.
The Fund is slated to be launched by the end of this year.
