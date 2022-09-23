Plant Protein Market Worth $7,964 Million by 2027 At A Growth Rate of 5.4% - IndustryARC
Allergies To Plant Protein Meals Are One Of The Factors That May Stymie The Growth Of The Plant Protein Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Plant Protein Market size is estimated to reach $7,964 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over 2021-2026. Plant proteins, particularly globulins, have traditionally been sourced mostly from grain and legume seeds, which are high in protein. Essential amino acids, vegan protein, Soy Protein Isolate, and hydrolyzed wheat protein are all part of this group. Plant-based diets have been shown in studies to help prevent obesity, stroke, and heart disease, reduce cholesterol and arthritis pain, lower blood sugar, and boost energy and mental clarity. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Click here to browse the complete report summary :
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Plant-Protein-Market-Research-507370
Key takeaways :
1. In 2020, North America dominated the Plant Protein Market.
2. The presence of large prominent companies in the region, such as Cargill and Archer Daniels Midland Company, is a crucial driver driving the plant protein market during the forecast period 2020-2025, as consumers become more aware of the nutritional benefits of plant protein.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided in the Plant Protein Market report.
4. However, one of the key challenges limiting the growth of the Plant Protein Market is that even after their employment in pharmaceutical research, lipid-based Nanocarriers have a low compound loading capacity and leakage during storage.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here :
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=507370
Segmental Analysis :
1. Rising consumer demand for allergen-free products can be attributed to pea protein demand. As a result, more people are opting for pea protein, as pea allergies affect just a small percentage of the world's population. As a result, pea protein makers have a significant opportunity in the allergen-free market.
2. The Plant Protein Market based on the application can be further segmented into Food, Beverages, Animal Feed, and Others. The food segment registers for the highest Plant Protein market share in 2020 as plant protein is widely used in food goods.
3. North America dominated the Plant Protein Market with a major share of 47.6% in 2020. Owing to the constantly growing popularity of veganism in established markets in North America, plant-based proteins are in high demand. These locations also contain the most manufacturers of plant-based proteins in the world.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Plant Protein Industry are -
1. Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)
2. Wilmar International
3. Cosucra Groupe
4. Emsland Group
5. Cargill
Click on the following link to buy the Plant Protein Market Report :
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=507370
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports :
A. Plant Protein Ingredients Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7491/plant-protein-ingredient-market.html
B. Protein Chip Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16203/protein-chip-market.html
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn