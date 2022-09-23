Spirometer Market Size to Hit USD 1.4 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% (2022-2027)
Surging Applications Of Spirometer For Diagnosis Of Respiratory Diseases Are Projected To Drive The Growth Of Spirometer MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Spirometer Market size is estimated to reach $1.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Spirometer is a device for determining the air capacity of the lungs. Spirometry is a typical, and comparatively effortless, test utilized to assess pulmonary function — to evaluate how well the lungs are performing. One of the most typical symptoms of cystic fibrosis (CF) is a downturn in lung health. Spirometry is frequently utilized to assist in diagnosing and supervising patients with CF and to discover issues like infections that can worsen the ailment. It is also frequently utilized in clinical trials of possible CF therapies to decide how efficient the treatment might be for a patient. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Spirometer Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America Spirometer Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing predominance of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Asthma, and additional respiratory diseases in the North American region.
2. Spirometer Market growth is being driven by the rising pervasiveness of respiratory diseases like asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) across the world and the surging inclination towards home healthcare. However, the limited awareness of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) amidst the common population resulting in the restricted application of spirometers for detection is one of the major factors hampering the growth of Spirometer Market.
3. Spirometer Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Spirometer Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Spirometer Market based on type can be further segmented into Hand-Held and Table-Top. The Table-Top Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging technological progress in this segment. Spirometer is extensively applied to treat respiratory diseases. The soaring accuracy offered by desktop spirometers in comparison with other product types and the greater facilities available along with table top spirometers like in-built printers is further propelling the growth of the Table-Top segment.
2. The Spirometer Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World. North America (Spirometer Market) held the largest share with 38% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the increasing predominance of respiratory diseases in the North American region.
3. The Spirometer Market based on technology can be further segmented into Volume Measurement and Flow Measurement. The Volume Measurement Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the beneficial feature of generating precise outcomes with effortless management of the device. Spirometer is applied for the diagnosis of respiratory diseases.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Spirometer industry are -
1. MGC Diagnostics Corporation
2. NDD Medical Technologies
3. nSpire Health Inc.
4. Philips Healthcare
5. Smiths Medical
