UZBEKISTAN, September 21 - Presidents of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan discuss the agenda of the upcoming top-level meetings

On September 22, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation with the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The President of Uzbekistan cordially congratulated the President of Turkmenistan on his birthday, sincerely wishing him sound health, well-being, success and prosperity for the brotherly Turkmen people.

The current issues of further development and strengthening friendship, good neighborliness and strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan were discussed.

Particular attention was paid to the heavy agenda of the upcoming top-level meetings. A wide range of opportunities for increasing mutual trade volumes, deepening cooperation in industry, energy, transportation, and agriculture, and expanding a cultural and humanitarian exchange program were noted.

The Presidents also exchanged views on the prospects for regional cooperation. The productive outcomes of the SCO Summit in Samarkand were highly appreciated.

Following the conversation, the President of Uzbekistan congratulated the President and the fraternal people of Turkmenistan on the upcoming national holiday – the Independence Day of the country and expressed his best wishes for peace, sustainable development and progress in Turkmenistan.

The conversation between Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov took place in a traditionally warm, trusting and friendly atmosphere.

Source: UzA