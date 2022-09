At 5.7 % CAGR, Green Tea Market Size Worth $2,651 Million by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing The Beneficial Health Effects, Is To Augment Development of Green Tea Market Drivers

IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Green Tea Market size is estimated to reach $2,651 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over 2021-2026. The Camellia sinensis plant is used to make green tea containing anthocyanin, phenylpropanoid, tetraterpenoids. These plants' leaf buds and dried leaves are introduced in the manufacture of green tea which is rich in flavanols. Green tea has a high amount of epigallocatechin gallate which has a positive impact on health. These leaves are made by pan-frying and steaming them, then drying them. Green tea has been shown to help with depression, as well as numerous cancers such as lung cancer, liver cancer, colon cancer, and gastric cancer, among other health problems owing to the presence of prebiotics and probiotics. Green tea use has also been shown in several scientific research to assist improve thinking skills and lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels in the body. Green tea has gained popularity among consumers in recent years, owing to its health benefits. Green tea can be used on a regular basis also aids in the reduction of body fat. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:
1. In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the Green Tea Market.
2. Increasing consumer awareness of healthy and safe products, as well as an increase in the number of people suffering from obesity, cancer, and other ailments, is boosting demand for green tea in the forecast period of 2021-2026. However, the market's growth is being stifled by changes in climate and the shrinking availability of plantation land in various nations.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided in the Green Tea Market report.

Segmental Analysis:
1. Green Tea Market based on flavor can be further segmented into Flavored Green Tea and Unflavored Green tea. In terms of revenue, Flavored Green Tea has the greatest share in 2020. This segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.2% for the period 2021-2026, the combination of health and flavor entices customers to buy the product in order to enjoy both the taste and the advantages.
2. Asia Pacific dominated the Green Tea Market with a major share of 42.4% in 2020 as a result of increased immense potential in the production from the countries like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, India and China and thus there is growing deam for green tea in Asia Pacific.
3. North America is poised to be the fastest-growing region by registering the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2026. This can be attributed to the rapid growth in the demand of tea in the region followed by the increasing health benefits of green tea consumption.
4. The online retail segment is forecasted to register the fastest CAGR of 6.7% over 2021-2026. This is mainly owing to the fact that there is an increase in the number of online retail channels, especially in developing economies, which has augmented the penetration of modern grocery retail chains during the COVID-19, further contributing to the sales of Green Tea's in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Green Tea industry are -
1. The Coca-Cola Company
2. Tata Global Beverages
3. Unilever
4. Cape Natural Tea Products
5. Celestial Seasonings