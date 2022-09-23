Indian Advertising Market is Projected to Reach INR 1,272 Billion by 2027, Impelled by Rapid Economic Growth

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "Indian Advertising Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the Indian advertising market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The Indian advertising market size reached INR 667 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 1,272 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during 2022-2027.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/advertising-industry-india/requestsample

Advertising is a means of marketing communication and promotional activity that aims at selling a product or service to the target audience. It is the oldest form of marketing that attempts to influence the actions of its target audience to either sell or buy using a highly tailored message. It is mostly communicated through several mass-media platforms, including newspapers, television, magazines, search results, and outdoor advertising. India provides several opportunities and a robust platform for advertisers to promote their services and products through the rapidly expanding media channel. As a result, several companies are arduously working to create an affluent brand image in the country through its robust media platform.

Indian Advertising Industry Trends:

The Indian advertising market is majorly driven by the increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones and rapid digitization. In line with this, the rising expenditure on the media and entertainment sector and growing spending power of consumers are creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, favorable government regulations and rapid technological advancements are supporting the market growth. Moreover, the increasing investments in the development of aggressive promotional campaigns, marketing strategies, innovative packaging solutions, and celebrity endorsements are boosting the market growth.

Indian Advertising Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the Indian advertising market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• JWT India

• Ogilvy & Mather India

• DDB Mudra Group

• FCB-Ulka Advertising Ltd.

• Rediffusion - DY&R

• McCann Erickson India

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the Indian advertising market based on television advertising, print advertising, radio advertising, internet/online advertising, mobile advertising and outdoor advertising.

• Television Advertising Market

• Print Advertising Market

• Radio Advertising Market

• Internet/Online Advertising Market

• Mobile Advertising Market

• Outdoor Advertising Market

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=546&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Report:

Indian LED Lighting Market Report

Russia LED Market Report

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.