Exosomes Market Size Expected to Reach $528 Million with CAGR of 30.2% by 2027 – IndustryARC
Technological Breakthrough in Isolating Exosomes and other Practices are Projected to Drive Exosomes Market GrowthHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Exosomes Market size is estimated to reach $528million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 30.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Exosomes are really small bubbles/vesicles even miniature than a bacterium discharged from the cells. When MVB (= Multivesicular body) amalgamate with the Plasma membrane it produces extracellular vesicles i.e., exosomes. Diameters of exosomes are 30- 150 nm, in simple words one-millionth of the size of hair. Exosomes convey all the genetic signals necessary to alter the behavior of a bordering cell and empower cell communication. Therefore, exosomes play a significant role in the treatment of HCC (= Hepatocellular carcinoma a liver cancer), and permit cells to get rid of redundant protein. Researchers around the globe are learning and studying exosomes for diagnostic purposes and the treatment of cancer cells. Soaring uses of exosomes in the treatment of ailments such as cancer, upsurge in the pervasiveness of cancer, technological advancement in the medical field are a few factors set to drive the growth of the Exosomes Industry for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, the North America Exosomes Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the rise in awareness about the presence of state-of-the-art research laboratories. Furthermore, the countries such as Canada and USA allocate up to 18-20% of their budget for medical development and advancements.
2. The increase in the prevalence of cancer, and exosomes application in curing it is driving the Exosomes Market. However, rigorous government protocols such as consent for the practice of exosomes as curative reagents are one of the major factors that are said to reduce the growth of the Exosomes Market.
3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Exosomes Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Exosomes Market based on the Cancer Application can be further segmented into Kidney cancer, Thyroid cancer, Prostate cancer, HCC (= Hepatocellular carcinoma) liver cancer, Breast cancer, lung cancer, Throat cancer. Lung cancer along with the throat and liver segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 30.9% over the period 2022-2027.
2. Exosomes based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021.
3. Exosomes Market based on the End User can be further segmented into Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Firms, Research Bodies/Institutions, Testing Clinics. The research bodies segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 31.1% over the forecast period 2022-2027.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Exosomes industry are -
1. Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics Inc.
2. Danaher Beckman Coulter Inc.
3. Qiagen
4. ExoDx
5. MBL International
