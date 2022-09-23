KARMA ACADEMY RELEASES ‘RECEIPTS CO’ ON iOS APP STORE AS DEMAND FOR RECEIPT APPS RISES
Receipts Co, an App that Allows Users to Manage Receipts Securely, is Now Available on the iOS App Store.BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karma Academy, a mobile app development business, announced today the release of ‘Receipts Co’, an app that provides a secure way to scan, manage, organize and search through expenses and receipts, on the iOS App Store to respond to the increasing demand for receipt managing apps.
Receipts Co delivers an intuitive platform to help users store receipts, sales slips, gift cards, and vouchers from different stores and keep a record of their shopping history.
The app allows users to scan a document and convert its different sections into text to help better organize and categorize entries. The app also includes a tagging feature that helps save time searching for receipts.
The app is designed to speed up the process of looking for receipts. The home screen is broken down by ‘cards’ the user sets. This breakdown provides an overview of total spending. The app also includes internal widgets that users can use to keep track of a specific category.
Receipts Co is committed to data safety and user privacy. All processes on the app take place offline, guaranteeing that no user or document data is collected or ever compromised.
“The receipts are an integral part of someone’s shopping experience, and finding a receipt at the right time and location is key, which can be achieved with Receipts Co” said Karmjit Singh, Karma Academy Founder. “Smart scan makes it easier to record receipts with minimal effort.”
The app is free to download and includes no in-app advertising. Users can upgrade their service to Receipts Co Plus for $1.49 per month or $14.99 per year to receive:
Unlimited smart scans of receipts
PDF or CSV exports of the receipts.
According to Google Trends, demand for receipt managing apps reached an all-time high in July 2022 as people are looking for ways to speed up bookkeeping and manage their expenses.
About Karma Academy
Karma Academy is an Australian-registered business. It develops apps for Apple technologies including iOS, iPad, macOS, watchOS and tvOS. Karma Academy owns ‘Receipts Co’, an app which helps users store and search for receipts, invoices, sales slips, gift cards, and vouchers and keep a record of their shopping history. The app uses optical character recognition (OCR) to convert images into text. It is designed for in-store shopping and saving the hassle of finding receipts. In addition, it gives users freedom from physical copies while maintaining user data privacy.
Learn more at https://receiptsco.app
