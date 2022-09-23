Whitby's fishing heritage in the spotlight this weekend with Whitby Fish & Ships Festival, North Yorkshire, UK

Local chef, Paul Gildroy of Whitby's award-winning The Magpie Cafe prepares for Fish and Ships 2022

The North Yorkshire coast will showcase the people and the many flavours of Whitby's fishing industry in two days of food, demonstrations, tours & sea shanties

From the food itself to exploring how Whitby is ensuring that fishing remains a sustainable and viable way of life , this weekend's Whitby Fish & Ships Festival offers good food and uplifting music.” — Janet Deacon, Scarborough BC head of tourism and culture