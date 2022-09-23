Rheumatoid Arthritis Market worth $32.4 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 5.2% - IndustryARC
Rising awareness about arthritis and its prevention is increasing the growth of the Rheumatoid Arthritis Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Rheumatoid Arthritis Market size is forecast to reach $32.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Rheumatoid Arthritis is an auto-immune disorder that affects joints in the knee, and fingers with extra articular organs. Medications such as methotrexate plays as an anti-inflammatory agent in controlling the progression of rheumatoid arthritis and hormones in both genders play a role in either preventing it. Symptoms include pain, tender, stiffness, and swelling of joints. Disease modifying antirheumatic drugs is to mitigate the progression of the disease and recent advancements with biosimilars is used to treat RA and increase in approvals of the same by regulatory affairs. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Rheumatoid-Arthritis-Market-Research-507056
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Rheumatoid Arthritis Market highlights the following areas -
1. North America dominated the Rheumatoid Arthritis Market in 2020 owing to increasing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis and increasing awareness about the disorder. The Rheumatoid Arthritis Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
2. Rising awareness about arthritis along with its prevention among healthcare professional & patients and increasing efficiency of drugs in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis are likely to aid the market growth of the Rheumatoid Arthritis Market report.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Rheumatoid Arthritis Market report.
4. Side effects associated with the consumption of drugs and high cost associated with biologics & biosimilars is poised to create hurdles for the Rheumatoid Arthritis Market.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=507056
Segmental Analysis:
1. Synthetic Disease Modifying Antirheumatic Drugs held the largest share in the Rheumatoid Arthritis Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 4.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is attributed to the rise in awareness related to the use of disease modifying antirheumatic drugs and increasing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis. Rise in obese and overweight population is also increasing the demand of the drug.
2. North America dominated the Rheumatoid Arthritis Market with a major share of 37.3% in 2020. This is attributed to the increasing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis and increasing awareness about the disorder. Increasing healthcare spending, increasing demand for disease modifying antirheumatic drugs along with the increasing public awareness toward use and benefits of these drugs is increasing the growth of the market in this region.
3. Oral held the largest share in the Rheumatoid Arthritis Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 5.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is attributed to the higher prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis and it also offers several benefits such as safety, ease of absorption, adaptability to different kinds of drugs, and no pain during administration among others. Oral are estimated to register the highest CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Rheumatoid Arthritis industry are -
1. AbbVie Inc.
2. Amgen Inc.
3. Bristol
4. Eli Lily & Company
5. Novartis,
Click on the following link to buy the Rheumatoid Arthritis Market report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=507056
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Similar Reports:
A. Musculoskeletal Diseases Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16117/musculoskeletal-diseases-market.html
B. Hydrocortisone Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17883/hydrocortisone-market.html
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn