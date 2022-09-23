Freedom At The Mat to Host Event in Honor of National Yoga Month and National Substance Abuse Recovery Month

An industry-leading wellness company is hosting a unique event in honor of two of national events recognized across the nation in September.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is an adage that says, “The nature of yoga is to shine the light of awareness into the darkest corners of the body.” To shine light and awareness to National Yoga Month and National Substance Abuse Recovery Month, Freedom At The Mat (FATM) is hosting a breakthrough event, Freedom of the Soul Memphis.

“We are excited about this event and consider it an honor and privilege to host it,” said Olivia F. Scott, creator, and spokesperson for FATM, a company that was named New Orleans Success Story of the Year in 2021 by the U.S. Small Business Administration’s SCORE Program.

Scott explained that FATM will host the event in her hometown Memphis, TN, Sunday, Sept. 25, which will serve as benefit yoga and meditation classes in honor of National Yoga Month and National Substance Abuse Recovery Month.

The purpose of National Yoga Month is to promote the health benefits of yoga and inspire a healthy lifestyle. According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), individuals practice yoga to maintain their health and wellbeing, improve physical fitness, relieve stress, and enhance their quality of life.

National Substance Abuse Recovery Month is a national observance held every September to educate Americans that substance use treatment can help individual live a healthy and rewarding life. It has adopted the 2022 theme of ‘Every Person. Every Family. Every Community’.

The event created and hosted by FATM, will feature Scott and a local yoga teacher Lydia Faith Baggett from partner yoga studio SANA Yoga. FATM will match and donate 100 percent of event fees to local substance abuse recovery organization (Grace House of Memphis).

FATM will offer 20 percent off their yoga mats during Yoga Month using code FREEDOM.

For more information, please visit https://freedomatthemat.com and https://freedomatthemat.com/blog/

About Freedom At The Mat

Freedom At The Mat is an online and offline wellness company inspired by the arts dedicated to helping all women become well through accessible yoga, meditation & mindfulness classes, and freedom-inducing products.

Customized with exclusive artwork from respected global visual artists, our mats are floor art for your home serving as a visual prompt to pause and relax.

