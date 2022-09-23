HANGAR12 ANNOUNCES 2022 SCHOLARSHIP WINNER

Photo of Benjamin Shlau 2022 Scholarship Winner

Benjamin Shlau

Benjamin Shlau is the winner of this year’s annual Maureen Filetti Memorial Scholarship

Benjamin is the 5th recipient of our annual scholarship that honors Maureen Filetti.”
— Kevin Keating, President of HANGAR12
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congratulations go out to Benjamin Shlau, who recently graduated from Buffalo Grove High School (Township High School District 214) in Illinois and was named the 2022 Maureen Filetti Memorial Scholarship recipient.

Benjamin said he has been interested in Video Production since middle school when he began making YouTube videos. His passion continued to grow over the years, and he decided to explore multimedia in high school, taking courses his Junior and Senior years.

As a Senior at Buffalo Grove High School, Shlau was the director and co-scriptwriter for his class project that was entered into the Journalism Day competition. Benjamin and his class took home 1st place – something which the school’s multimedia class had not done in over 11 years!

“I was extremely proud of the fact that my contributions resulted in a great end-product and became a winner. I believe that this project really reflects my leadership skills", said Shlau. He is studying Video Production at college this Fall.

The Scholarship honors Maureen Filetti, who attended Buffalo Grove High School and was a key employee at the HANGAR12 marketing agency in Chicago and brought positivity and light into the lives of everyone she knew. Maureen passed away 5 years ago on September 19th, 2017. The scholarship continues to be funded by Hangar12. Congratulations to Benjamin on his well-deserved honor! And as Maureen always said, #staypositive

About

HANGAR12 is a leading independent brand marketing agency for regional, national and global Consumer Package Goods (CPG). They believe that everything starts with the consumer. That’s their only rule. HANGAR12’s Consumer First® approach enables collaboration with consumers throughout the creative process to ensure successful activation of the brand. HANGAR12 specializes in marketing CPG brands through digital advertising and marketing, consumer promotions, social media and shopper marketing, as well as being one of the best consumer-centric marketing agencies. HANGAR12 continues to rank as a top marketing agency in the U.S. for over 10 years. They employ both agency and brand-side marketing experts to craft brilliant solutions to grow brands by engaging consumers… everywhere. HANGAR12 has been leading with this approach for years on highly recognizable brands in the food & beverage, snacks, candy, retail and home & office categories. Learn more at www.Hangar12.com.

