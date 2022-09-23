HANGAR12 ANNOUNCES 2022 SCHOLARSHIP WINNER
Benjamin Shlau is the winner of this year’s annual Maureen Filetti Memorial Scholarship
Benjamin is the 5th recipient of our annual scholarship that honors Maureen Filetti.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congratulations go out to Benjamin Shlau, who recently graduated from Buffalo Grove High School (Township High School District 214) in Illinois and was named the 2022 Maureen Filetti Memorial Scholarship recipient.
— Kevin Keating, President of HANGAR12
Benjamin said he has been interested in Video Production since middle school when he began making YouTube videos. His passion continued to grow over the years, and he decided to explore multimedia in high school, taking courses his Junior and Senior years.
As a Senior at Buffalo Grove High School, Shlau was the director and co-scriptwriter for his class project that was entered into the Journalism Day competition. Benjamin and his class took home 1st place – something which the school’s multimedia class had not done in over 11 years!
“I was extremely proud of the fact that my contributions resulted in a great end-product and became a winner. I believe that this project really reflects my leadership skills", said Shlau. He is studying Video Production at college this Fall.
The Scholarship honors Maureen Filetti, who attended Buffalo Grove High School and was a key employee at the HANGAR12 marketing agency in Chicago and brought positivity and light into the lives of everyone she knew. Maureen passed away 5 years ago on September 19th, 2017. The scholarship continues to be funded by Hangar12. Congratulations to Benjamin on his well-deserved honor! And as Maureen always said, #staypositive
