Hoyer Statement on the House Passage of Critical Public Safety Legislation

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after the House passed H.R. 8542, the Mental Health Justice Act of 2022, H.R. 6448, the Invest to Protect Act of 2022, H.R. 4118, the Break the Cycle of Violence Act, and H.R. 5768, the VICTIM Act of 2022:

“These four bills that the House has just passed take a comprehensive approach to keeping our communities safe. They ensure small and medium-sized police departments receive the federal funding and support they deserve while maintaining accountability, authorize new federal grants for mental-health crisis response, invest in community violence interruption programs that prevent and mediate disputes before they escalate, and provide additional funds to solve unsolved gun crimes and ensure justice for victims. I want to thank Reps. Gottheimer, Horsford, Porter, and Demings for authoring these important pieces of legislation, as well as my colleagues in the Congressional Black Caucus under the leadership of Chairwoman Joyce Beatty, and Progressive Caucus members including Chair Pramila Jayapal and Whip Ilhan Omar for their roles in this process. Our Democratic House Majority will continue, as we have much already, to make certain that law enforcement agencies are properly funded and that public safety is prioritized. In no uncertain terms, Democrats are for funding the police and ensuring every American can live in a safe community. Families deserve to be safe in their homes and communities, and that is what Democrats are working to deliver by putting people over politics.”