Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 9.22.22

Published: Sep 22, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced action on a number of bills, including AB 2097 by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale).

This measure signed by the Governor will prohibit minimum parking requirements for new housing, commercial and other developments located near transit to reduce vehicle emissions and promote denser, more affordable housing closer to people’s daily destinations.

Watch a video message from the Governor on AB 2097 here.

A signing message can be found here.

The full list of bills the Governor announced signing can be found below:

AB 1636 by Assemblymember Dr. Akilah Weber (D-San Diego) – Physician’s and surgeon’s certificate: registered sex offenders.

AB 1742 by Assemblymember Robert Rivas (D-Salinas) – California Cigarette Fire Safety and Firefighter Protection Act: Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.

AB 1776 by Assemblymember James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) – Resource conservation districts: California Prompt Payment Act.

AB 1783 by Assemblymember Marc Levine (D-Marin County) – Lobbying: administrative actions.

AB 2048 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Solid waste: franchise agreements: database.

AB 2057 by Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo (D-Los Angeles) – Department of Transportation: goods movement data.

AB 2097 by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) – Residential, commercial, or other development types: parking requirements. A signing message can be found here.

AB 2271 by Assemblymember Mike Gipson (D-Carson) – Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority: contracting: local businesses.

AB 2298 by Assemblymember Chad Mayes (I-Rancho Mirage) – Recreational water use: wave basins.

AB 2503 by Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) – Landlords and tenants: California Law Revision Commission: study.

AB 2805 by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) – Department of Fish and Wildlife: advance mitigation and regional conservation investment strategies.

AB 2912 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – Consumer warranties.

AB 2973 by the Committee on Higher Education – Postsecondary education: omnibus bill.

SB 450 by Senator Robert Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) – Fire protection: Special District Fire Response Fund: Office of Emergency Services.

SB 559 by Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) – Tribal gaming: compact ratification.

SB 793 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – Alcoholic beverages: music venue licenses.

SB 856 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Wild pigs: validations.

SB 910 by Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) – Tribal gaming: compact ratification.

SB 945 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) – Falconry: American peregrine falcons.

SB 978 by Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) – Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery: wildfire debris cleanup and removal: contracts.

SB 1267 by Senator Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) – Clinical laboratories.

SB 1496 by the Committee on Governance and Finance – Taxation: tax, fee, and surcharge administration: insurance tax rates.

The Governor also vetoed the following bills:

AB 1078 by Assemblymember Jim Patterson (R-Fresno) – Energy: building standards: photovoltaic requirements. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2003 by Assemblymember Mike Fong (D-Alhambra) – California Workforce Development Board: model career pathways. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2230 by Assemblymember Mike Gipson (D-Carson) – CalWORKs: temporary shelter and permanent housing benefits. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2320 by Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) – Reproductive health care pilot program. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2550 by Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) – State Air Resources Board: San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District: nonattainment. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2665 by Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo (D-Los Angeles) – Child welfare system: racial disparities. A veto message can be found here.

SB 834 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – Tax-exempt status: insurrection. A veto message can be found here.

