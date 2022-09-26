Rive Video Presents: "Eat the Bugs"- The Refusers

Michael Belkin and Steve Newton, The Refusers

Michael Belkin and Steve Newton, The Refusers

Eric Robert (Nord Keyboards)

Eric Robert (Nord Keyboards)

"Eat The Bugs", The Refusers

"Eat The Bugs", The Refusers

The Refusers - Freedom Fighter!, album cover - David Dees Artwork

The Refusers - Freedom Fighter!, album cover - David Dees Artwork

Seattle Rock Band - The Refusers Launch New Music Video "Eat the Bugs'

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blasting through the establishment’s twisted goals, The Refusers perform songs of musical defiance. The Refusers speak today’s spirit of rage and simmering revolution against the establishment. The Refusers include Michael Belkin (songs, guitar, vocals), Ehssan Karimi (drums), Eric Robert (Nord Keyboards), and Steve Newton (bass and background vocals). The Refusers have opened for the Black Keys, Kings of Leon, Joan Jett, X, Jane’s Addiction, Black Crowes, Alabama Shakes and The Flaming Lips.

The band just launched visuals for their latest single, "Eat The Bugs". The song and video for "Eat the Bugs" tastefully parodies the ideologies recently put forward by the World Economic Forum (WEF) revolving around the consumption of bugs to further the food chain. Using potently distorted riffs, The Refusers intertwine addictively infectious vocal melodies with a thrash induced punk-rock timbre that perfectly elucidates the narrative. With The Refusers hold an outstanding 109k followers over FaceBook, that avidly await the next profound track that invokes emotional discussions.

The Refusers have four more edgy, in-your-face singles and videos coming in the next few months. All about controversial issues like dementia (you-know-who), propaganda, social media censorship, and living free in a messed-up world intent on stamping out dissent.

Stay up on all the latest with The Refusers on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TheRefusers on Twitter @The_Refusers https://twitter.com/the_refusers and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/therefusers/ @therefusers.

Rive Music Video Team
Rive Music Video Promotion
+1 908-601-1409
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

The Refusers “Eat the Bugs” - Official music video

You just read:

Rive Video Presents: "Eat the Bugs"- The Refusers

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Rive Music Video Team
Rive Music Video Promotion
+1 908-601-1409
Company/Organization
Rive Music Video Promotion
30 Portland Rd #A4
Highlands, New Jersey, 07732
United States
+1 908-601-1409
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MUSIC VIDEO PROMOTION, DISTRIBUTION, SUBMISSION & PUBLICITY Rive Music Video is the first and the industry leader in Music Video Promotion, Distribution and Submission Services. We work with major and independent labels, and A list and Indie Artists, and are referred by MTV & BET. We service all genres of music: Hip-Hop, Rock, Indie, R&B, Pop, Metal, EDM, Country, Christian, Gospel, Reggae, World, Alternative, Blues, Folk, Americana... With over 30 years' experience, Rive distributes the best in new Music Video content to national broadcast, regional broadcast, OTT streaming channels, retail pools, DJ pools, blogs, podcasts, curated playlists, online music magazines and websites. We work with programmers across the country, as well as internationally, and are experts in creating awareness for the artists who are creating the best music breaking onto the scene! Rive Music Video - The Industry experts in Music Video Distribution, Promotion, Submissions and Publicity.

https://rivevideo.com

More From This Author
Rive Video Presents: "Eat the Bugs"- The Refusers
Rive Video Presents: Ajada Reigns Has Positive Message and Reminder for All - Speaks Life Into Our Future
Pop Princess Jourdin Pauline - Priceless and Born to Be a Star
View All Stories From This Author