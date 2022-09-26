Rive Video Presents: "Eat the Bugs"- The Refusers

Michael Belkin and Steve Newton, The Refusers Eric Robert (Nord Keyboards) "Eat The Bugs", The Refusers The Refusers - Freedom Fighter!, album cover - David Dees Artwork

Seattle Rock Band - The Refusers Launch New Music Video "Eat the Bugs'

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blasting through the establishment’s twisted goals, The Refusers perform songs of musical defiance. The Refusers speak today’s spirit of rage and simmering revolution against the establishment. The Refusers include Michael Belkin (songs, guitar, vocals), Ehssan Karimi (drums), Eric Robert (Nord Keyboards), and Steve Newton (bass and background vocals). The Refusers have opened for the Black Keys, Kings of Leon, Joan Jett, X, Jane’s Addiction, Black Crowes, Alabama Shakes and The Flaming Lips.

The band just launched visuals for their latest single, "Eat The Bugs". The song and video for "Eat the Bugs" tastefully parodies the ideologies recently put forward by the World Economic Forum (WEF) revolving around the consumption of bugs to further the food chain. Using potently distorted riffs, The Refusers intertwine addictively infectious vocal melodies with a thrash induced punk-rock timbre that perfectly elucidates the narrative. With The Refusers hold an outstanding 109k followers over FaceBook, that avidly await the next profound track that invokes emotional discussions.

The Refusers have four more edgy, in-your-face singles and videos coming in the next few months. All about controversial issues like dementia (you-know-who), propaganda, social media censorship, and living free in a messed-up world intent on stamping out dissent.

Stay up on all the latest with The Refusers on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TheRefusers on Twitter @The_Refusers https://twitter.com/the_refusers and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/therefusers/ @therefusers.

The Refusers “Eat the Bugs” - Official music video