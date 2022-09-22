Submit Release
Commissioner Troy Downing Fines Multiple Dent Repair Companies

Out-of-State Companies Violate Montana Law

Helena, Mont.- Montana Insurance Commissioner Troy Downing fined four out-of-state vehicle dent repair companies for illegally waiving or offering to waive insurance deductibles. Montana law prohibits this practice because, in many cases, the dent repair company overcharges insurance companies to recoup the loss of paying the deductible − leading to higher premiums for all insureds.

“Waiving deductibles contributes to higher premiums, creates an unfair competitive environment, and is illegal,” Commissioner Downing said. “Out-of-state companies were trying to undercut Montana businesses by not following Montana laws. We are holding bad actors accountable to keep premiums low for all Montanans.”

The following companies were issued $1,000 fines:

Montanans are urged to report all insurance fraud to the Office of the Commissioner of Securities and Insurance by calling 406-444-2040 or by going to CSIMT.gov.

