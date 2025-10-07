September 8, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Montana Opens the Door to Digital Asset Innovation with Financial Freedom and Innovation Act Helena, Mont. — Montana is officially open for business in the digital economy. Today, Montana State Auditor and Commissioner of Securities and Insurance (CSI), James Brown, announced that Senate Bill 265—the Financial Freedom and Innovation Act—has taken effect, marking a major step forward in the state’s leadership on blockchain and digital asset innovation. With SB 265, Montana becomes one of the first states to create a clear path for companies issuing network tokens, a type of digital asset that powers decentralized services like computing, data storage, and media streaming. By setting a transparent framework and strong consumer protections, Montana is sending a strong message: we welcome entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors to build the future of blockchain here. “Montana is charting the course for responsible innovation,” said Commissioner Brown. “This law gives entrepreneurs the certainty they need while ensuring Montanans are protected. SB 265 strengthens both our business climate and our national reputation as a state that embraces innovation while striking the right balance.”

Under SB 265, issuers of qualifying network tokens can now apply directly with CSI for exemption from traditional securities registration, provided they submit required documents, disclosures, and obtain approval. The business impact could be significant. By reducing regulatory uncertainty, Montana expects to attract more digital asset ventures, startups, and corporations to operate in-state—supporting new jobs, new technologies, and increased state revenue from economic growth, business incorporation, and associated tax activity.

“Montana’s financial freedom framework isn’t just about regulation,” added Brown. “It’s about creating an ecosystem where innovation leads to opportunity—where business growth benefits not only entrepreneurs but also Montana families. This extra revenue comes at a time when Montana families are getting crushed with rising property taxes. My hope is that this is a path to bring into Montana much needed additional capital that could give legislature a financial route to tackle property taxes that are hurting our working Montanans.” The Commissioner’s office is now accepting submissions from network token issuers. For further information, please contact the Securities Division at 406-444-3815 or CSI.Securities@mt.gov. About CSI The Montana State Auditor, Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, regulates the insurance and securities industries in Montana. The State Auditor is also an ex officio member of the Montana Board of Land Commissioners. James Brown was elected Montana State Auditor in 2024.

Address: 840 Helena Avenue, Helena, Montana 59601 Phone: 800-332-6148 or 406-444-2040 | Fax: 406-444-3413 Email: csi@mt.gov | Website: www.csimt.gov ### 840 Helena Avenue, Helena, Montana 59601

(main fax) 406.444.3413 I (securities fax) 406.444.5558

(insurance consumer services fax) 406.444.1980 I (legal fax) 406.444.3499

(phone) 800.332.6148 or 406.444.2040 I (email) csi@mt.gov I (web) www.csimt.gov