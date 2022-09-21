UZBEKISTAN, September 21 - The Session of Tashkent Regional Council of People’s Deputies kicks off in Nurafshan

The Session of Tashkent Regional Council of People’s Deputies is taking place in the city of Nurafshan. The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev is attending the meeting.

The President of Uzbekistan expressed deep respect and best wishes to the hardworking, generous and multinational population of the region, which makes a significant contribution to the development of the national economy.

It was noted that Tashkent region is distinguished by rich reserves of natural and mineral resources, industrial, transport and logistics potential, stable energy supply, and qualified labor personnel.

“Attracting additional investments to the region, developing entrepreneurship, increasing the number of new enterprises and jobs, improving infrastructure, and solving demographic problems will always be at the center of our attention”, the President noted.

The organizational issue of appointing the Hokim of Tashkent region is being considered at the meeting.

The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan proposed the candidacy of Mirzayev Zoir Toirovich, Acting Hokim of Tashkent region since November 2021, for the post of head of the region.

It was proposed to give the floor to the candidate and listen to his plans for the rapid development of the region, the creation of decent living conditions for the population, the solution of existing problems based on the conclusions and experience gained during his work in the region for ten months.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan