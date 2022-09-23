Dr. DZEC: Daily immune system support made simple
If we have learned anything over the past two years, it is that the majority of people may engage in regular physical exercise and eat heathy, but few address basic aspects of immune system health.”SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. DZEC, an emerging immune-boosting nutritional supplement company, announces the creation and marketing expansion of its optimized immune-boosting nutritional supplements.
— Frank Jerauld DiTirro, Ph.D., M.D.
Dr. DZEC was formulated to provide the strongest possible protection from common upper and lower respiratory tract virus-induced infections, such as adenovirus, rhinovirus, coronavirus and seasonal flu infections. Dr. DZEC is an acronym for vitamin D, zinc, organic elderberry extract and vitamin C. All four components have been shown to strengthen cellular resistance and prevent viral infections by interfering with viral particle attachment to mucus membranes, found in the eye, nose and mouth. If viruses cannot attach infections are prevented. The formulation, sourced from the highest quality natural and clean ingredients and manufactured strictly in the USA, has an unbeatable taste and is free of artificial flavors, sweeteners, and is gluten-free. A single daily dose of two Dr. DZEC passion fruit- flavored gummies provides a simple strategy for anyone seeking powerful immune system support.
A companion product, Dr. DZEC Rescue Formula capsules, provide an additional level of protection. Rescue Formula capsules are designed to be taken at the first signs of breakthrough symptoms such as rhinorrhea (runny nose), throat irritation, low grade fever or sinus congestion. The Rescue Formula is a more potent version of the four Dr. DZEC ingredients that work synergistically to help prevent infection and limit the severity of symptoms. The fast-acting Rescue Formula is especially useful when traveling and when taken before or after exposure to crowded environments.
“If we have learned anything over the past two years, it is that the majority of people may engage in regular physical exercise, eat heathy and take vitamin supplements, but very few address the basic aspects of immune system health”, says Frank Jerauld DiTirro, Ph.D., M.D., DZEC’s Chief Medical Officer. “We researched existing products and were surprised to find that none contain the optimal combination of natural ingredients for immune support. Dr. DZEC was created to fill this need”.
DZEC products are currently available at www.drdzec.com, on Amazon and at local, independent pharmacies.
About Dr. DZEC
Dr. DZEC is a woman-owned start-up company created to address the need for a natural, safe and optimized immune-boosting supplement. Dr. DZEC, formulated by board certified physicians and launched at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, has since been tested and proven effective by hundreds of thousands of satisfied customers including numerous medical professionals. For more information, visit https://www.drdzec.com
