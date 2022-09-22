Salchert's Meats Issues Voluntary Class I Recall of Meat Products​

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 22, 2022

MADISON, Wis. – Salchert's Meats in St. Cloud, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for a variety of meat products. This includes product purchased on or before September 14, 2022, from its retail location. The affected products include:

Smoked chicken (frozen), vacuum sealed

Dried beef

Beef jerky



This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collecte​d during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the product was produced without an approved formula, and it was not produced under an appropriate Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) food safety plan. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available below and on USDA's website at https://www.fsis.usda.gov.



No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products can discard them. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Jeff Fuhrmann, Salchert's Meats, at (920) 999-2651.



USDA Recall Classifications

Class I

This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death. Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product. Class III This is a situation where use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.

​

