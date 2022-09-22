MEDIA RELEASE

September 16, 2022

Hawai‘i allocated $2.2M grant for cybersecurity

Honolulu, Hawai‘i – On Friday, September 16, 2022, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced $1 billion in funding for a first-ever State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program (SLCGP). The allocated funding is to be made available over a 4-year period for state, local, and territorial governments across the country. With the release Friday of a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO), DHS has opened the application process for the grant program. The State of Hawaii is allocated up to $2,243,739 of funding in the first year of the SLCGP funding.

Along with the State of Hawai‘i Enterprise Technology Services (ETS), The Office of Homeland Security (OHS) is responsible for administering the program and will lead the development of the state’s grant application package to access the federal funding made available. In partnership with state, county, private, and nonprofit organizations, OHS will utilize this funding to develop a statewide cybersecurity program plan focused on a holistic approach to expanding cybersecurity capacity and capabilities across the state.

“This generous investment from the Department of Homeland Security will support the enhancement of cybersecurity across our state and the nation. It will be used to develop a cross-cutting cybersecurity program, to include workforce development, focused on making our communities safer,” said Gov. David Y. Ige.

With cyberattacks emerging as one of the most significant threats to our homeland, resourcing state and local communities to build and enhance their cyber defenses is vital and the cybersecurity grant process started with the Friday release of NOFO is a step forward in this critical effort.

“With the support of federal partners such as the DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Hawai‘i Office of Homeland Security will coordinate efforts to develop the statewide cybersecurity program plan that will enhance preparation, response, and resiliency against cybersecurity risks and threats across the state,” said OHS Administrator, Frank Pace.

OHS is the state agency charged with overseeing cybersecurity and cyber resiliency matters, including cybersecurity across the state. OHS’s cybersecurity strategy includes development of state response plans, integrating cybersecurity throughout the State Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience Program, advising on cybersecurity legislative enablers, and fostering a vibrant cybersecurity ecosystem.

For more information and helpful resources on the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program, visit CISA’s webpage here cisa.gov/cybergrants.

