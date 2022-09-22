Trucker Path and SASid Partner to Offer Reduced Rate Insurance

Users of Trucker Path now have easy access to affordable health and life coverage

PHOENIX, Sep. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trucker Path, the most comprehensive and most used mobile app for North American truckers, and Smart and Simple Insurance Development (SASid), a nationally licensed insurance agency, today announced a partnership that makes getting reduced rate health and life insurance easier than ever for Trucker Path's community of users.

"Our partnership with SASid is another way that Trucker Path is focusing on making the lives of the nation's truck drivers easier," said Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path. "These new insurance and health service offerings for Trucker Path app users continue our commitment to looking at things from a driver's perspective and finding new ways to help enhance their quality of life."

Through its partnership with SASid, Trucker Path is offering app users access to a range of insurance options at reduced rates. The programs from major insurance carriers include Short Term Health, Major Medical, Accident, Dental, Vision, Telehealth, Prescription Drugs and Life Insurance. Support is available through a call center dedicated to Trucker Path users. Those participating in any of the health plans receive a free drug discount card.

Users receive the first two months of Telehealth service free of charge. Using a smartphone, tablet or computer, participants can easily attend appointments with a health care practitioner, a significant benefit for truck drivers who are often on the road and away from home for long periods of time.

"As truck drivers continue to support our economy, having the ideal health, life and other types of insurance at an affordable price is essential," said Greg Hellmich, vice president of insurance at SASid. "In addition to offering Trucker Path users a complete line of products and services, we will provide access to efficient, user-friendly tools so they can build insurance plans that are specific to their needs. We are pleased to partner with Trucker Path and make highly affordable insurance available for their community of truck drivers."

Drivers can visit https://www.smartandsimple.com/partners/trucker-path/ to learn more and sign up for the free Telehealth offer.

About SASid, Inc.

Smart and Simple Insurance Development (SASid) is a nationally licensed and recognized insurance agency and the provider of proprietary insurance marketing and administration software. Founded in 1999 by brothers Shannon Kennedy (President) and Shawn Kennedy (Vice President), for over 20 years SASid has made a name for itself helping over four million people access and enroll in health insurance plans. Today, its innovative, efficient, user-friendly tools help insurance company, broker and association partners provide obtainable and affordable insurance through enrollment portals.

About Trucker Path

Phoenix-based Trucker Path is the provider of a wide range of truck driver-centric mobility products. Its Trucker Path app is currently in use by over 1 million professional truck drivers. Offering best-in-class navigation with truck optimized routing, the Trucker Path app also provides access to vital up-to-date information about truck stops, real-time available parking, fuel prices, weigh station status, and truck scales and wash locations. The company also offers TruckLoads, a digital freight exchange that connects drivers, carriers and brokers; COMMAND™, the industry's first and only Operations & Driver Relationship (ODR) platform that provides small to mid-size fleets with the necessary driver and TMS technologies to successfully run a fleet; and DISPATCH, a full-service dispatch service designed specifically to serve the back-office needs of small carriers and owner-operators. For more information, visit http://www.truckerpath.com.

Media Contact

Susan Fall, LaunchIt PR, 6198909415, susan@launchitpr.com

SOURCE TRUCKER PATH