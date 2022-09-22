Introducing the new JX-20 and JX-30 Moisture Meters from Delmhorst

Delmhorst Instrument Co. adds new moisture meters to the Navigator™ family.

TOWACO, N.J., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Delmhorst Instrument Co. is excited to debut two new professional-grade pin-type moisture meters. The JX-20 and JX-30 are the newest additions to Delmhorst's Navigator™️ series of meters.

The JX line offers lumber, woodworking, and flooring professionals, as well as inspectors, highly accurate and easy-to-use tools to confidently measure moisture levels in over 100 species of lumber wood.

Delmhorst prides itself on providing the highest quality meters on the market. Engineers at their Towaco facility, where all their products are designed and assembled, performed extensive reviews and testing of the products to ensure the JX line of meters meet the highest industry standards.

Both the JX-20 and the JX-30 feature a large, custom display with auto backlight, which is easy to read in any lighting conditions. Both ergonomic models are compatible with any Delmhorst external electrode, and come with a sturdy carrying case.

The JX-30 model goes a step further, giving users access to the Delmhorst EDGE™️ App with expanded wood species, customizable LED settings, and the ability to share data from any location.

Here are some other professional features built into the JX-20 and JX-30 meters:

On-screen readings statistics

Wood temperature correction (Cº and Fº)

Internal calibration check

Alarm set-point alerts user to selected MC level

Auto-off timer

The EDGE™️ App available with the JX-30 offers:

Timestamp and geotag

Data export to .csv format

Save unlimited readings

Customized LED ranges

223 available species

Since 1946, Delmhorst has built a reputation for designing, manufacturing and marketing the highest quality moisture meters available on the market for a variety of industries. Every Delmhorst product is assembled in the USA, and is backed by the company's legendary support.

