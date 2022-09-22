Alpha Sigma Capital Initiates Research Coverage on PERK Protocol, a Decentralized Platform Disrupting the $23B Global HR Technology Sector

Hermosa Beach, CA, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Sigma Capital Fund, LP, a pioneering multi-strategy digital asset fund focused on the blockchain economy and the shift to a decentralized Web3 infrastructure, initiated research coverage on PERK Protocol.

PERK, founded by Bill Inman, a veteran HR technology strategist, is providing a platform for companies to adapt to changing technological needs rapidly. The platform will help companies adapt to human capital disruptors, including diversity and generational change, career definition changes, the gig economy, pervasive technology, artificial intelligence, job automation, data management, and others. PERK utilizes its unique token to create a borderless and permissionless medium of exchange that allows employers and employees to track human resource tasks, such as recruitment, skill-building, screening, and evaluations.

PERK aims to unite human capital in the decentralized economy, allowing human capital to function at the highest capacity. PERK hosts transactions and payments for a variety of work-related issues, including recruitment, payroll, employee training, and more — all powered by the PERK token. For more information please visit PERK Protocol.

Fair Disclosure: Alpha Sigma Capital Fund invested in the pre-seed round of Perk Protocol and is an advisor to the company.

About Alpha Sigma Capital Research

Active Investing in the Blockchain Economy.™

Alpha Sigma Capital Research is provided by Alpha Sigma Capital Advisors, LLC, the Investment Manager for the Alpha Sigma Capital Fund, LP, Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC) is an investment fund focused on emerging blockchain companies that are successfully building their user-base, demonstrating real-world uses for their decentralized ecosystems, and moving blockchain technology towards mass-adoption. ASC is focused on companies leveraging blockchain technology to provide value-add in areas such as fintech, AI, supply chain, and healthcare. Apply to receive ASC Research at www.alphasigma.fund/research.

DISCLOSURE

This research is for informational use only. This is not investment advice. Other than disclosures relating to Alpha Sigma Capital this research is based on current public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent it as accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. The information, opinions, estimates, and forecasts contained herein are as of the date hereof and are subject to change without prior notification. We seek to update our research as appropriate.

Any forecasts contained herein are for illustrative purposes only and are not to be relied upon as advice or interpreted as a recommendation. The price of crypto assets may rise or fall because of changes in the broad market or changes in a company's financial condition, sometimes rapidly or unpredictably. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. Fluctuations in exchange rates could have adverse effects on the value or price of, or income derived from, certain investments. We and our affiliates, officers, directors, and employees, excluding equity and credit analysts, will from time to time have long or short positions in, act as principal in and buy or sell, the securities or derivatives, if any, referred to in this research.

The information on which the analysis is based has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable such as, for example, the company's financial statements filed with a regulator, company website, company white paper, pitchbook, and any other sources. While Alpha Sigma Capital has obtained data, statistics, and information from sources it believes to be reliable, Alpha Sigma Capital does not perform an audit or seek independent verification of any of the data, statistics, and information it receives.

Unless otherwise provided in a separate agreement, Alpha Sigma Capital does not represent that the report contents meet all of the presentation and/or disclosure standards applicable in the jurisdiction the recipient is located. Alpha Sigma Capital and its officers, directors, and employees shall not be responsible or liable for any trading decisions, damages, or other losses resulting from, or related to, the information, data, analyses or opinions within the report.

Crypto and/or digital currencies involve substantial risk, are speculative in nature, and may not perform as expected. Many digital currency platforms are not subject to regulatory supervision, unlike regulated exchanges. Some platforms may commingle customer assets in shared accounts and provide inadequate custody, which may affect whether or how investors can withdraw their currency and/or subject them to money laundering. Digital currencies may be vulnerable to hacks and cyber fraud as well as significant volatility and price swings.

