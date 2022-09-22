The Kuma Foundation to Participate in Women at Microsoft D.C.'s 5th Annual Women's Conference

Foundation Board Chair Ray Kimble to discuss national STEAM challenges, how the Kuma Foundation has been addressing these challenges to date, and Microsoft D.C. employees will share their career journeys and help prepare STEAM kits for kids in the Foundation's future programs.

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Kuma Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to providing STEAM — science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics — education and experiences for kids in underserved communities, is proud to announce its participation in Women at Microsoft D.C.'s 5th Annual Women's Conference. The event, "Power Up for Success," is slated for September 29th at The Garage in Reston, Va.

Ray Kimble, Chair of the Board of The Kuma Foundation, will present and co-lead a morning GIVE session with Tara Conroy, Microsoft's Director of Customer Success-National Security Group. Conroy is one of three Microsoft leaders who serves on The Kuma Foundation's Board (kumacares.org/about). Kimble will give attendees an overview of the Foundation's mission and work to date, and Microsoft employees will help prepare STEAM kits and participate in career-inspiration videos for children involved in Foundation programs.

"The Kuma Foundation's mission is focused on breaking down barriers that exist in the STEAM educational space and ensuring that all kids have the chance at a successful future in the 21st century," Kimble said. "Microsoft's work in this space continues to inspire our next generation of STEAM thinkers, and we are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to participate in the Women at Microsoft D.C.'s annual conference that shines light on such an important issue."

To learn more about The Kuma Foundation and its work, visit kumacares.org.

ABOUT THE KUMA FOUNDATION

A non-profit organization that brings STEAM — science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics — education and career development opportunities to underserved children and communities, The Kuma Foundation believes that all kids deserve a chance at a high-tech future. Providing clubs, career exploration programs, and mentorships for kids of all ages, the foundation hopes to narrow the achievement gap by empowering kids with the tools they'll need to succeed in the 21st century, while breaking down the barriers that exist around accessing this education. The Kuma Foundation is committed to ensuring that all students — regardless of gender, race, or zip code — have access to essential STEAM skills. For more information, visit kumacares.org.

