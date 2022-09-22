Fireclay Tile Announces its inaugural recipient of their Diversity Advancement Scholarship
Fireclay Tile is thrilled to introduce the incredibly talented Oni Thornell as the inaugural recipient of their Diversity Advancement Scholarship.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Fireclay Tile enters its 3rd year of partnering with The Architects Foundation on scholarships dedicated to Black women pursuing architecture, they are thrilled to introduce the incredibly talented visual artist and future architect Oni Thornell as the inaugural recipient of their "Fireclay Diversity Advancement Scholarship".
Thornell’s thoughtful approach to environmental and community impact demonstrates a keen understanding of the forward-thinking change that Fireclay greatly respects. With inspiring change-makers like Oni, it’s easy to see how a brighter, more inclusive future for all is possible. Thornell, of Brooklyn, NY, will receive $4,000 per year towards tuition for up to five years to attend Syracuse University.
Embracing diverse viewpoints and cultures in architecture is an asset to the profession, and the Diversity Advancement Scholarship offers students with a passion for studying the discipline of architecture an opportunity to successfully complete their studies no matter their color or where they come from. With the help of generous donations from brand partners, friends, and clients, Fireclay has raised $120k+ to date.
Learn more about Oni and read her thoughtfully written application essay.
Learn more about Fireclay’s open scholarship fund to support more students like Oni or make a donation.
About Fireclay Tile:
Since 1986, Fireclay Tile has been committed to making tile a better way. This mission has earned them B Corp certification, Climate Neutral certification, and a reputation for producing the most coveted handmade tile available. Made to order, Fireclay offers an array of materials, complimentary design services for homeowners, a program for residential trade professions, and dedicated commercial support for large projects. Their customers can boast that their beautiful, sustainably made tile is handcrafted with 100% renewable energy, which qualifies for industry-leading certifications, including LEED. Their products are also made for good. From their partnerships with Allies in Arts, National Parks Conservation Association, and its Pledge1% commitment, they work and design with good intentions.
