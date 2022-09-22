ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Sept. 23-26) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Improvement projects on some Phoenix-area freeways will require closures or lane restrictions this weekend (Sept. 23-26), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. A section of eastbound I-10 in the East Valley and stretches of Loop 303 in the West Valley will be closed. Drivers should allow extra time and check on alternate routes while the following scheduled weekend freeway restrictions are in place along Phoenix-area freeways:

Eastbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Sept. 19) for paving as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 40th Street and Broadway Road also closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Chandler Boulevard will remain open. Eastbound US 60 off- and on-ramps at Mill Avenue closed. Both HOV lane ramps at the I-10/US 60 interchange closed. Detour : The alternate freeway route to avoid this closure is eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in the Chandler area. Drivers also can use I-10 in the West Valley to southbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 beyond the closure. Eastbound I-10 drivers approaching the closure can detour on eastbound US 60, southbound Loop 101 and westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway). Southbound SR 143 traffic entering eastbound I-10 will be detoured to eastbound US 60. Note : Northbound 40th Street closed between Broadway Road and I-10. Detour on northbound 48th Street/SR 143 to westbound University Drive.

Northbound Loop 303 closed between Van Buren Street (south of I-10) and Happy Valley Parkway from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 24) for pavement sealing. Both I-10 ramps to northbound Loop 303 closed. Detour : Consider using northbound Loop 101 as an alternate freeway route. Note : Crews plan to reopen sections of northbound Loop 303 as they work north to south on the pavement sealing.

Southbound Loop 303 closed between Happy Valley Parkway and I-10 from 10 p.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 25) for pavement sealing. Southbound Loop 303 on-ramp at Jomax Parkway also closed. Detour : Consider using local streets to southbound Loop 101 (alternate freeway route). Note : Crews plan to reopen sections of southbound Loop 303 as they work south to north on the pavement sealing.

I-17 narrowed to two lanes (left lanes closed) in both directions between Dunlap and Peoria avenues from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 26) for center barrier wall work related to Valley Metro's light rail bridge construction project. Detour : Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane near Watson Road in Buckeye from 9 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 24) and from 9 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 25) for freeway widening project. Detour: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.