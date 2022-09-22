Submit Release
Ruiz Commends State Aid to Puerto Rico

Trenton – Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz issued the following statement on Governor Murphy’s announcement that the state will be sending state troopers, doctors and others to assist Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona:

 

“It was heartbreaking to watch another devastating storm make landfall in Puerto Rico. I am grateful to Governor Murphy for recognizing the urgency of the situation and sending help from the state. The women and men of the New Jersey State Police will greatly support recovery efforts in the coming days. The Garden State has a strong connection to Puerto Rico and this reinforces that, not just with words and promises but with concrete actions. Thank you to everyone who’s pitching in to help.”

