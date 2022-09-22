Healthy Lands Week Commences

Healthy Lands Week is kicking off on September 24th.

CAMP HILL, PENNSYLVANIA, THE UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) and the planning partners of this inaugural celebration invite all Pennsylvanians to participate in the many events occurring across Pennsylvania from September 24th to October 2nd. September 24th also marks National Public Lands Day.

Healthy Lands Week–a statewide initiative to strengthen volunteer activities and raise awareness of the importance of public lands–serves “rallying cry” for public stewardship of the places in the landscape that provide recreational opportunities, clean air and water, and improve quality of life.

“We all have a role in stewardship,” said Marci Mowery, President of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation. “Even when not participating in a formal volunteer event, we can follow the principles of Leave No Trace–reducing litter, staying on paths, and being mindful of our campfires, for example.”

There are many great volunteer activities from which to choose, offered by a wide selection of organizations. The Partners in the project include the Pennsylvania Recreation and Park Society, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, and WeConservePA.

Visit www.healthylandsweek.org, to find clean-up and beautification events, invasive species removals, maintenance projects, and more.

Such activities are great ways to get outdoors, give back to the open spaces that give so much, and make connections with like-minded individuals.

“The physical, mental, and emotional health benefits of being outdoors and donating your time in service cannot be understated,” continues Mowery. “That is why PA Healthy Lands Week was created.”

Along with volunteer events, you can find recreational activities. Take a ride on the Great Allegheny Passage at Ohiopyle, walk with the Friends of Cook Forest at Cook Forest State Park, and hike at Ridley Creek State Park…while doing a little trail maintenance!

The PPFF hopes that all Pennsylvanians have a chance to enjoy their public lands and invites you to get outside and have fun! Volunteer, connect, and recreate outdoors! That’s what this week is all about.

Funding to support the inaugural year of Healthy Lands Week came from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Community Conservation Partnership Program.

It’s no coincidence that Healthy Lands Week comes to an end on October 2nd, which corresponds to A Walk in Penn’s Woods. To find a Walk Near You visit: https://sites.psu.edu/walkinpennswoods/where-are-the-walks-happening/

Learn more about PA Healthy Lands Week and how you can get involved at https://healthylandsweek.org.