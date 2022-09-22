Gov. Lee Appoints Lance Villio to Lead Office of Faith-Based & Community Initiatives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Lance Villio as executive director for the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based & Community Initiatives. Villio will fully transition to the role on October 1 as Dave Worland returns to the private sector.

“Government is not the answer to the greatest challenges we face - faith and community partners play a critical role in ensuring every Tennessean can reach their fullest potential,” said Lee. “I appreciate Dave’s leadership and am confident Lance will continue the office’s important mission to serve our state.”

Villio is the founder and CEO of Think Native, a technology platform. Villio brings extensive faith and nonprofit sector experience, including leadership roles at Q Ideas, I Am Second and RestoreNYC. Villio earned his bachelor’s degree at Palm Beach Atlantic University. Villio resides in Franklin with his wife, Hannah, and their three children.

The Governor’s Office of Faith-Based & Community Initiatives, established by Lee in 2019, partners with nonprofits, business leaders and the faith community to serve Tennesseans in need.

The office has led key public-private partnerships, including Tennessee Fosters Hope and anti-human trafficking efforts, and will continue to serve as a resource hub for Tennesseans and their families.

