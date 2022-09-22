Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,958 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,031 in the last 365 days.

Senator Kearney Issues Statement Amid Crozer Health’s Decision to Close Emergency Department at Delaware County Memorial Hospital

Senator Tim Kearney\SPRINGFIELD, PA – September 22, 2022 – Recently, Crozer Health announced plans to close the emergency department at Delaware County Memorial Hospital and reopen it as an inpatient behavioral health facility.

Below, you can find Senator Tim Kearney’s statement regarding this announcement:

“Crozer’s closure of DCMH is a reprehensible abandonment of our communities, and not only threatens the lives of patients near the hospital, but also the entire network of hospitals who will have to take patients who would have gone to DCMH. This entirely avoidable closure could have been prevented if there had been laws to protect our hospitals from private equity looters.

Crozer’s move to shut down DCMH threatens the integrity of our entire region’s hospital network by sending patients to other emergency rooms and units. In the wealthiest country in the world, it is outrageous that we can’t keep open basic health services because of for-profit looting and mismanagement. This country needs serious healthcare reform.”

###

You just read:

Senator Kearney Issues Statement Amid Crozer Health’s Decision to Close Emergency Department at Delaware County Memorial Hospital

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.