Global Dairy Symposium Registration to Close September 30

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 22, 2022

Contact: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 852-7438 morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) encourages dairy industry professionals to register for DATCP's Global Dairy Symposium by September 30, 2022. The symposium will be held at World Dairy Expo® on Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

During the symposium, presenters will share information on trends in production, COVID-19 pandemic impacts, economic fluctuations, supply chain challenges, climate change, sustainability, labor shortages, and trade conflicts. Each speaker will provide a 30-minute presentation and participate in a panel discussion moderated by International Dairy Economist and Journalist Corey Geiger.

The presenters include:

Krysta Harden – Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. Dairy Export Council

Torsten Hemme – President of International Farm Comparison Network (IFCN), Germany

Sheryl Meshke – Co-President and Chief Executive Officer of Associated Milk Producers Inc.

Ad van Velde – President of Global Dairy Farmers, the Netherlands

This event is provided at no-cost to attendees, but paid admission to World Dairy Expo is required. Breakfast snacks will be provided courtesy of the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. Space is limited and registration is required by September 30, 2022. Participants can register for the event by visiting DATCP's Global Dairy Symposium webpage. Questions about the event should be directed to DATCP Economic Development Consultant Jennifer Lu at (608) 347-1852 or jennifer.lu@wisconsin.gov.

The symposium is funded by the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports (WIAE), a collaborative project proposed in Gov. Tony Evers' budget between DATCP and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to promote the export of Wisconsin's agricultural products. Additional sponsors of the event include the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association.

About the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports

​Wisconsin agricultural exports reached an all-time high of $3.96 billion in 2021. Through the WIAE, DATCP is working collaboratively with WEDC to build on that momentum by promoting Wisconsin agricultural products in the international marketplace. The WIAE provides flexibility to respond to exporting challenges and facilitates unique opportunities that connect exporters with international markets and buyers. For more information on the WIAE, sign up for email updates and visit the DATCP website.

