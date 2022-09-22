Submit Release
IMER USA Introduces the IM R 23 DA Tracked Spider Lift to The North American Market

IMER, a leading access manufacturer, announced the introduction of the IM R 23 DA, a tracked spider lift with a 75’ working height in September 2022.

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IM R 23 DA is a versatile tracked spider, offering a 75’ working height with up to 39’ of outreach, with up to a 507 lb. basket capacity. Having 360° rotational capabilities, along with its height, outreach, and capacity, make this one of the most versatile atrium lifts available. This machine utilizes a bi-energy power unit allowing operators to use run the machine off either a gas or diesel engine, or it’s 120V electric motor for indoor applications.

Automatic leveling outriggers allow this machine to provide a safe and level workspace even on uneven surfaces. In its stowed position, this machine shrinks down to just 39” wide, making it perfect for any job that requires it to fit through a tight space, such as a backyard gate or an office front door.

The IM R 23 DA rounds out IMER’s full line of atrium lifts, which includes the IM R 13 T, IM R 15 DA and the IM R 19 SA.

