Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,525 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,553 in the last 365 days.

A new player has entered the game: Twisted BrainZ studio launches their award-winning game AST-Hero on Steam

AST-Hero logo with black background

AST-Hero gameplay screenshot

AST-Hero Gameplay screenshot

AST-Hero, winner of the 8th Francophone Game Jam, has been released on Steam on Tuesday.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AST-Hero, winner of the 8th Francophone Game Jam, has been released on Steam on Tuesday 20.09.2022.

A beautiful game, filled with nostalgia and fun.
If Asteroids had been done in 2022, what would it look like?

AST-Hero is a 2D top-down space-shooter inspired by the 1979 hit Asteroids. Featuring 40 levels and bosses with a reactive and addictive gameplay, breath-taking art & visuals and entrancing music, AST-Hero will take you back in time... and in the future at the same time.

AST-Hero takes you on a journey through space where you control a small spaceship. You must defeat increasingly strong enemies and unique bosses. To succeed, you will need various upgrades that you will find in the Moebius inspired shop spaceship: weapon upgrades, shield upgrades... you can even buy some extra-luck. Powerups are also available and feature a super-powerful weapon. Five difficulty levels and an endless playing environment were designed to provide a gameplay experience filled with fun and excitement! A voiced starting tutorial, as well as a progressively increasing difficulty, give AST-Hero a perfect learning curve for a flawless experience.

Swiss (hand)made
Post tenebras ludus
Twisted BrainZ is a small indie game studio based in Geneva, Switzerland. They partnered with Shaman77, a Swiss freelance developer, to build AST-Hero, a Swiss game made with love and dedication.

Coded from scratch, with handmade SFX and music, and a unique graphic design.

AST-Hero is a piece of art (and craft): while the talented Shaman77 went so far as to program the whole game without any libraries, Twisted BrainZ designed the hypnotic sound system, with tailored soundtracks that will keep you playing for hours. And as if it wasn’t enough dedication, they also created this unique, beautiful graphic design that will turn your playing session into a whole addictive experience!

Learn more
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/3zVD3PM
Press kit: https://twistedbrainz.com/presskit/ast-hero/

Axel Pfister
Twisted BrainZ
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

AST-Hero videogame gameplay trailer

You just read:

A new player has entered the game: Twisted BrainZ studio launches their award-winning game AST-Hero on Steam

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.