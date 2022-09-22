A new player has entered the game: Twisted BrainZ studio launches their award-winning game AST-Hero on Steam
AST-Hero, winner of the 8th Francophone Game Jam, has been released on Steam on Tuesday.GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AST-Hero, winner of the 8th Francophone Game Jam, has been released on Steam on Tuesday 20.09.2022.
A beautiful game, filled with nostalgia and fun.
If Asteroids had been done in 2022, what would it look like?
AST-Hero is a 2D top-down space-shooter inspired by the 1979 hit Asteroids. Featuring 40 levels and bosses with a reactive and addictive gameplay, breath-taking art & visuals and entrancing music, AST-Hero will take you back in time... and in the future at the same time.
AST-Hero takes you on a journey through space where you control a small spaceship. You must defeat increasingly strong enemies and unique bosses. To succeed, you will need various upgrades that you will find in the Moebius inspired shop spaceship: weapon upgrades, shield upgrades... you can even buy some extra-luck. Powerups are also available and feature a super-powerful weapon. Five difficulty levels and an endless playing environment were designed to provide a gameplay experience filled with fun and excitement! A voiced starting tutorial, as well as a progressively increasing difficulty, give AST-Hero a perfect learning curve for a flawless experience.
Swiss (hand)made
Post tenebras ludus
Twisted BrainZ is a small indie game studio based in Geneva, Switzerland. They partnered with Shaman77, a Swiss freelance developer, to build AST-Hero, a Swiss game made with love and dedication.
Coded from scratch, with handmade SFX and music, and a unique graphic design.
AST-Hero is a piece of art (and craft): while the talented Shaman77 went so far as to program the whole game without any libraries, Twisted BrainZ designed the hypnotic sound system, with tailored soundtracks that will keep you playing for hours. And as if it wasn’t enough dedication, they also created this unique, beautiful graphic design that will turn your playing session into a whole addictive experience!
Learn more
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/3zVD3PM
Press kit: https://twistedbrainz.com/presskit/ast-hero/
Axel Pfister
Twisted BrainZ
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
AST-Hero videogame gameplay trailer