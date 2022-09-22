Beach Introduces Public Health Transparency Act

Trenton – In an effort to improve consumer protections, Senator James Beach introduced legislation today which would expand the information included in State Health Benefits Program (SHBP) experience data provided to public employers.

“Historic premium increases have shaken the state in recent months. It is clear more needs to be done to prevent such sudden price hikes in the future,” said Senator Beach (D-Camden/Burlington). “By providing greater transparency around prescription usage public employees will have better footing when negotiating healthcare premiums going forward.”

Currently, the SHBP provides complete experience claims data upon request, not more than once in a 24-month period to public employers other than the state that participate in the SHBP.

Under the bill, S-3049, the data would be provided up to once a year, and if the public employer requested the data the majority representative of the employees of that employer would be able to request and receive it as well.

The claims experience data would also include various data points on prescription drug utilization, including the top 50 prescription medicines by both total dispensed and dollars paid.